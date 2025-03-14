Tragic Details About Maria Menounos' Life

Maria Menounos' life has been full of side quests. Reporting, hosting, directing, modeling, acting, wrestling, and dancing — you name it, she's probably done it. The lovable TV star kicked off her career as a journalist in 2002 when she joined "Entertainment Tonight." Menounous later moved on to "Access Hollywood" and "Extra," the latter of which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. During those same years, she also starred in movies such as "Fantastic Four" and music videos including Jessica Simpson's "A Public Affair," directed a Wilmer Valderrama short film that screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, served as a guest host on "WWE RAW," and even debuted as an in-ring competitor herself. If that wasn't enough, the-then "Extra" host also learned various ballroom dances and competed against other celebrities on "Dancing with the Stars" Season 14.

The following years found a super busy Menounos starring in her own reality show alongside a comedy film with legendary actor Christopher Lloyd, becoming an "E! News" co-anchor, hosting tons of different television and radio shows, writing books, launching podcasts, and co-founding multiple companies, including the online podcasting network AfterBuzz TV and holiday season-focused film production company We Heart Holidays. In 2004, the prolific TV personality explained why she doesn't limit herself, career-wise. "I have never been happy doing just one thing. A lot of people criticized me at a young age, because I wanted to do a lot of different things. And that's just how I am. I'm happiest when I'm doing a million things. I don't see my career going in any one direction. I see myself doing a potpourri of things," she told Comicbookmovie.com.

Even more admirable, she did all this while dealing with a series of heartbreaking moments in her personal life that would knock most people down.