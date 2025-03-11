The Property Brothers Tower Over Goldie Hawn As She Makes Her HGTV Debut

Goldie Hawn is up for the Best Friend of The Year award after redoing her lifelong friend Celia's kitchen with the Scott brothers. "Tonight's episode is all about gratitude," Hawn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "After 40 years of love and support, it's my turn to help create a beautiful space for someone who means the world to me."

Hawn told Drew and Jonathan Scott that she met Celia when her daughter, actor Kate Hudson, was only 18 months old, and she was recently divorced from Bill Hudson. "Now this is who she was —s he protected the kids, she protected me," Hawn said. The actor went on to say that when her mother got sick, her dear friend, Celia, continued to help the family. "She decorated her room ... and took her to the doctor. In fact, she was right there when Mommy died."

As someone who loves to entertain, Celia needed a kitchen with ample space to enjoy the company of family and friends, according to Hawn. The renovation changed the whole feng shui of the room, opening the kitchen into the living room and modernizing the appliances and decor. "The thing is that I've built my houses, I've decorated my houses," Hawn said. "And then I get to do this for Celia, who is the angel of my life." It was a beautiful moment to see the beloved star giving back.

