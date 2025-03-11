The Property Brothers Tower Over Goldie Hawn As She Makes Her HGTV Debut
After years of making home improvement dreams come true, "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have made it to Hollywood, and they're giving A-Listers the renovation of their dreams. They have brought a star-studded list of guests on HGTV's "Celebrity IOU," which premiered in 2020. If you want to see the Scott brothers in matching kilts with Kyle MacLachlan, then Season 9 is perfect for you. Another episode from the season featured the beloved Goldie Hawn — who's changed a lot over her decades in Hollywood.
The "Overboard" actor shared an adorable photo on Instagram, posing between Drew and Jonathan with a tiny sledgehammer. The proportion of her sledgehammer to the Scotts' hammers may have been a tactic to make Hawn look larger than she really is, but standing in between the over-6-foot-tall brothers made their size difference glaringly obvious. "Either you guys are bigger than I imagined [or] Goldie is smaller than I imagined. Wow!!!!" one Instagram commenter said. Another person wrote: "You are adorable and amazing and so very tiny. Huge fan Ms. Hawn!" Not to mention, those Timberland boots give her at least two inches!
Goldie Hawn surprised her best friend with a kitchen makeover on Celebrity IOU
Goldie Hawn is up for the Best Friend of The Year award after redoing her lifelong friend Celia's kitchen with the Scott brothers. "Tonight's episode is all about gratitude," Hawn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "After 40 years of love and support, it's my turn to help create a beautiful space for someone who means the world to me."
Hawn told Drew and Jonathan Scott that she met Celia when her daughter, actor Kate Hudson, was only 18 months old, and she was recently divorced from Bill Hudson. "Now this is who she was —s he protected the kids, she protected me," Hawn said. The actor went on to say that when her mother got sick, her dear friend, Celia, continued to help the family. "She decorated her room ... and took her to the doctor. In fact, she was right there when Mommy died."
As someone who loves to entertain, Celia needed a kitchen with ample space to enjoy the company of family and friends, according to Hawn. The renovation changed the whole feng shui of the room, opening the kitchen into the living room and modernizing the appliances and decor. "The thing is that I've built my houses, I've decorated my houses," Hawn said. "And then I get to do this for Celia, who is the angel of my life." It was a beautiful moment to see the beloved star giving back.