The Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever Worn By Trump's AG Pam Bondi

Working her way up from Florida Attorney General to hold a coveted position in President Donald Trump's ego-boosting cabinet, Pam Bondi has always held her blonde head high. When Trump's initial U.S. Attorney General pick of Matt Gaetz dissolved in the wake of several scandals, Bondi was quick to step up to the plate. Boasting a law career firmly based in the Sunshine State, Bondi was behind the courthouse leniency for some of the many Trump family lawsuits filed there. Whether she chose not to pursue litigation against Trump or possibly helped him behind the scenes, Bondi certainly secured her place within his retinue. However, now that she's made her way onto the world stage, Bondi has faced criticism both of her political past as well as how she presents herself.

With a classic and refined sense of business attire, Bondi has certainly carried herself as a woman to be taken seriously. But within the sphere of influence created by Trump, many of the women he helps get into positions of power also seem to come with a lack of common fashion sense (for example, all the inappropriate outfits Kimberly Guilfoyle wore while campaigning). While Bondi seems to have a better handle on how to present herself than most, there have still been several times her styling has missed the mark. Whether it's outlandish decals on her sleeves or a party dress with the wrong waistline, Bondi has certainly worn some inappropriate outfits over the years.