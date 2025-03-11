Trump's Age Is On Full Display As His Petty Swipe At Biden During Tesla Photo Op Totally Backfires
Donald Trump is putting his money where his mouth is and going all in on Tesla to show support for his new best friend, DOGE leader Elon Musk. According to the AP, Trump bought one of Musk's Teslas to show support for the car company after the brand took a hit amid Musk's Trump administration affiliation. Trump selected a red Tesla that was parked outside of the White House. After gently easing into the vehicle, Trump really showed his age when he appeared confused by all the technology on display. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip in which Trump took the driver's seat, fawning over his passenger, Musk, as he served up sterling compliments, like "wow," "that's beautiful," and "everything's computer."
In the same clip, when Musk asked if he wanted to drive the vehicle, Trump appeared hesitant, turning to someone outside the car and asking, "You don't want me to drive it, do you?" But after another onlooker mentioned Joe Biden driving, Trump couldn't resist a snide retort, saying, "You're the only one that saw it." We have a feeling that Trump was alluding to the rumor that Biden never actually drove an electric truck, with the claim that the vehicle had two steering wheels and the passenger in Biden's vehicle was the one actually driving. However, the AP debunked that rumor, and if Trump still wants more proof that Biden knows his way around a car, he can look up Biden's appearance on "Jay Leno's Garage," where he took Leno for a spin in his Corvette Stingray. There's plenty you might not know about Joe Biden — but we do know he loves cars.
Trump has battled Biden over vehicles before
Back in 2024, Donald Trump used another automotive display to take a swipe at Joe Biden, though instead of embracing the sleek design of a Tesla, Trump hitched a ride in a Trump-branded garbage truck. In Green Bay, Wisconsin, while wearing a bright orange and yellow safety vest, Trump walked from his private jet into an all-white garbage truck with his name emblazoned on the side. According to the AP, the symbolic vehicle was in retaliation to Biden's response to a conservative comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," with Biden saying that, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," implying that Trump's supporters were garbage.
After struggling a few times to get into the truck, the outlet reported that Trump got into the passenger seat and sarcastically said, "This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." Despite appearing to have the final word on the matter, apparently Biden's garbage comments wounded Trump's ego so badly he brought the garbage truck to his Inauguration Day parade. But, if Trump's dig at Biden during his Tesla press event reignites their silly, car-centric feud, we're curious to see what extra-large vehicle Biden will respond with.