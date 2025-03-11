Trump's Age Is On Full Display As His Petty Swipe At Biden During Tesla Photo Op Totally Backfires

Donald Trump is putting his money where his mouth is and going all in on Tesla to show support for his new best friend, DOGE leader Elon Musk. According to the AP, Trump bought one of Musk's Teslas to show support for the car company after the brand took a hit amid Musk's Trump administration affiliation. Trump selected a red Tesla that was parked outside of the White House. After gently easing into the vehicle, Trump really showed his age when he appeared confused by all the technology on display. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip in which Trump took the driver's seat, fawning over his passenger, Musk, as he served up sterling compliments, like "wow," "that's beautiful," and "everything's computer."

Advertisement

In the same clip, when Musk asked if he wanted to drive the vehicle, Trump appeared hesitant, turning to someone outside the car and asking, "You don't want me to drive it, do you?" But after another onlooker mentioned Joe Biden driving, Trump couldn't resist a snide retort, saying, "You're the only one that saw it." We have a feeling that Trump was alluding to the rumor that Biden never actually drove an electric truck, with the claim that the vehicle had two steering wheels and the passenger in Biden's vehicle was the one actually driving. However, the AP debunked that rumor, and if Trump still wants more proof that Biden knows his way around a car, he can look up Biden's appearance on "Jay Leno's Garage," where he took Leno for a spin in his Corvette Stingray. There's plenty you might not know about Joe Biden — but we do know he loves cars.

Advertisement