Trump Goes All In For Elon With Tesla Tirade That Has Everyone Wondering One Thing
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's relationship is a bizarre one, at best. Their professional dynamic and boys' night out communicate they are besties all around. Yet, the commander in chief has also indicated the billionaire can be rather annoying, and some think he's keeping him around solely for his cash. However, President Trump confirmed their bromance is still intact, and he stroked Musk's ego to show it.
Musk's government work and his personal endeavors have earned him plenty of flack from both public and media critics. The president took to his Truth Social platform on March 11, 2025, to stick it to Musk's liberal bullies and remind the public how much he values the billionaire. "Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's 'baby' ... They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?" President Trump showed solidarity for Musk and his "baby" by declaring he'd buy a Tesla the following day. While some might be wondering why he would need a new vehicle to begin with, others were more perplexed by another subtle implication his message made. "Donald Trump knows how to drive?!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked. Many online had similar questions after seeing Trump's tirade.
Trump won't be driving his new Tesla
Some might be shocked to know that President Donald Trump actually possesses a Class D driver's license. Several X users pointed out that President Trump most likely would have no use for vanity cars because he's carted around virtually everywhere. "No one has ever seen Trump driving a car," one X user wrote, going on to guess that he also won't drive his Tesla. "But you can bet that at some point he'll offer it for sale as 'the only Tesla in the world ever owned by Your Favorite President of All Time, Donald Trump!'" the user concluded.
However, President Trump's scarce road appearances haven't hindered him from buying vehicles. He's accumulated a sizable collection of flashy cars over the years, including an approximately $211,000 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren worth over $452,000, per CarBuzz.
Even if Trump wanted to cruise in his new whip, executive life would prohibit him from taking it for a spin in most practical situations. He's bound to the same rule several presidents before him were stricken by, which prevents him from driving on public roadways both during and after his presidency. President Trump's new Tesla could leave the garage sometime, but the happy new owner would most likely be relegated to the back seat unless he wanted to take a nice tour around his Mar-a-Lago property.