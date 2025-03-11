Trump Goes All In For Elon With Tesla Tirade That Has Everyone Wondering One Thing

Some might be shocked to know that President Donald Trump actually possesses a Class D driver's license. Several X users pointed out that President Trump most likely would have no use for vanity cars because he's carted around virtually everywhere. "No one has ever seen Trump driving a car," one X user wrote, going on to guess that he also won't drive his Tesla. "But you can bet that at some point he'll offer it for sale as 'the only Tesla in the world ever owned by Your Favorite President of All Time, Donald Trump!'" the user concluded.

However, President Trump's scarce road appearances haven't hindered him from buying vehicles. He's accumulated a sizable collection of flashy cars over the years, including an approximately $211,000 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren worth over $452,000, per CarBuzz.

Even if Trump wanted to cruise in his new whip, executive life would prohibit him from taking it for a spin in most practical situations. He's bound to the same rule several presidents before him were stricken by, which prevents him from driving on public roadways both during and after his presidency. President Trump's new Tesla could leave the garage sometime, but the happy new owner would most likely be relegated to the back seat unless he wanted to take a nice tour around his Mar-a-Lago property.

