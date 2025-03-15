Inside Jeremy Renner's Secretive Love Life After Divorce

We only learned of the dark side of Jeremy Renner's marriage to his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco during their bitter legal spat in 2019. Although the former couple didn't have one of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time by any means, their union was relatively brief regardless since Pacheco filed for divorce after only ten months of matrimony in December 2014. Although the former spouses had finalized everything by 2016, thus narrowly avoiding having one of the most drawn-out divorces in Hollywood history, their legal battle continued as Renner and Pacheco fought over custody of their infant daughter, Ava.

Advertisement

According to court documents obtained by TMZ in 2019, Pacheco sought sole custody because she believed her ex-husband's alleged substance abuse issues could endanger their child. As the legal spat raged on, the Marvel star reportedly found love with fellow actor Eiza Gonzalez. According to an Us Weekly insider, Renner and the "Baby Driver" star, who is notably nearly 20 years his junior, appeared quite flirty at a Super Bowl afterparty in February 2020. However, another source insisted that they weren't an item and were just casually hanging out at the party alongside plenty of other people.

The "Hawkeye" star reportedly got into another age-gap relationship soon afterwards too. In January 2024, Jason Nelms informed the Daily Mail that his sister, Amber Monson's, path had crossed with Renner's, who is around 18 years older than her, at a club in 2023, and they'd started seeing each other. However, their romance went south after a fateful family gathering in honor of his Christmas album. To get a sense of what it all means, The List tapped into the expertise of Susan Winter, NYC relationship expert and creator of the "Love À La Carte Method," for her take on Renner's busy, post-divorce love life.

Advertisement