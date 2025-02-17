7 Of The Most Drawn Out Divorces In Hollywood History

On average, an amicable and uncontested divorce takes a couple of months to resolve fully. However, former spouses may be forced to wait more than a year to sign off on their divorce papers if they have to settle on a custody agreement for their kids and divide up their assets. While that explains why some celebrity divorces take years to finalize, it still doesn't make their timelines any less shocking. For instance, although Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez reportedly started the divorce proceedings for their 2-year-long marriage in October 2015, they only reached a settlement in August 2023.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the couple split because they realized they were incompatible. Insiders elaborated that the "Catwoman" star wasn't actively seeking sole custody of their only child, Maceo-Robert Martinez, and instead wanted to reach an arrangement that prioritized his well-being. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly confirmed that Berry and Olivier eventually settled on joint legal and physical custody of their son. However, she had to pay her ex-husband $8,000 in monthly child support while covering additional childcare expenses like health insurance and school fees.

Additionally, every time the "Gothika" actor got a paycheck exceeding $2 million, she had to shell out 4.3% of it to Olivier. Their divorce drama continued when Berry filed court documents in August 2024 seeking sole custody of Maceo, per People. In them, she claimed that Olivier "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way" and detailed how he couldn't see her perspective on a conflict surrounding their son's education.

