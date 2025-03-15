Why Michelle Obama Was So Shocked When Brother Craig Robinson Announced His Divorce

Michelle Obama, and her brother, Craig Robinson have a tight-knit bond, which isn't really that surprising considering they're just over two years apart in age. "My brother Craig is someone who will always be there for me, someone who will lift my spirits, and keep me in check," the former first lady sweetly wrote in a 2020 Facebook post. "He's known me from the first breath I took — and that's a gift that has no parallel in my life." Despite their strong connection, though, Michelle was completely blindsided when Craig revealed that his first marriage, to Janis Robinson, had sadly come to an end.

As Craig later clarified, his decision was intended to shield the people he loved. For starters, Craig hoped that he and Janis could overcome their relationship difficulties, eliminating the need for a divorce. In addition, Craig was concerned that if he shared his problems with Michelle or their mom, Marian Robinson, it might impact their opinion of Janis. "If I was sharing all of the bad stuff with the rest of my family, they would never get over it," he explained on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in 2017, adding, "They'll never forgive your significant other [...] they will be madder than you eventually."

Craig also elaborated on this reasoning with Michelle because she was so incredulous that he'd kept so quiet about his struggles. Although Craig's divorce was finalized in 2000, the two siblings have revisited the topic over the years, including on their podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson."

