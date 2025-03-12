What Are Gwen Stefani's Political Views? Why Fans Are More Confused Than Ever

In 2021, Stefani told Paper magazine that with regards to her politics, "I can see how people would be curious, but I think it's pretty obvious who I am," adding, "I started my band [No Doubt] because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about people coming together. The first song I ever wrote was a song called 'Different People,' which was on the Obama playlist ... a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other." Comments like this convinced some folks that Stefani was left-leaning. Yet, in retrospect, it's worth acknowledging that she was unwilling to delve further into what she really thought, other than encouraging the public to guess based on the fact that she supports people loving each other.

Over time, Stefani has become known for her changing looks, and perhaps her opinions and morals are just as ever-changing. This might make sense, considering the fact that she married into country music royalty when she got hitched to fellow "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton in 2021. Shelton was apparently never the same since marrying Stefani. And, perhaps he changed her opinions on a few things, too. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, despite saying, "I probably wish there was another option, but there's not," Shelton seemed to imply that he'd be voting for Donald Trump.