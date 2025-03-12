What Are Gwen Stefani's Political Views? Why Fans Are More Confused Than Ever
Gwen Stefani famously promised us that she is not a "Hollaback Girl." But, can she reassure us that she is not a MAGA girl? Apparently, that's not so easy. As of late, the 55-year-old singer has sparked controversy about her political opinions. And, while she has yet to directly address the backlash or the question about her beliefs, she's definitely losing some fans in the meantime.
On March 6, Stefani gave a shoutout on X, formerly known as Twitter, that disappointed some fans. The star retweeted an interview between right wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson and staunch Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie. She added the caption, "Wow Jonathan Roumie, you are a powerful inspirational human, what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx." Stefani's choice to vehemently endorse an interview by controversial former Fox News firebrand Carlson was upsetting to many folks in the tweet's comment section. "You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking," the top comment read. Another commenter wrote, "Ohh Gwen becoming a right wing grifter." Another spoke for a lot of Stefani's fanbase, saying, "Gwen as a long time fan you're making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don't platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord." Evidently, fans weren't just disappointed by Stefani's somewhat sketchy endorsement; many seemed surprised. And, this has sparked plenty of conversation online about who Stefani really is and what lies in the darkest corners of her beliefs.
Gwen Stefani's past comments seem to contradict her current stance
In 2021, Stefani told Paper magazine that with regards to her politics, "I can see how people would be curious, but I think it's pretty obvious who I am," adding, "I started my band [No Doubt] because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about people coming together. The first song I ever wrote was a song called 'Different People,' which was on the Obama playlist ... a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other." Comments like this convinced some folks that Stefani was left-leaning. Yet, in retrospect, it's worth acknowledging that she was unwilling to delve further into what she really thought, other than encouraging the public to guess based on the fact that she supports people loving each other.
Over time, Stefani has become known for her changing looks, and perhaps her opinions and morals are just as ever-changing. This might make sense, considering the fact that she married into country music royalty when she got hitched to fellow "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton in 2021. Shelton was apparently never the same since marrying Stefani. And, perhaps he changed her opinions on a few things, too. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, despite saying, "I probably wish there was another option, but there's not," Shelton seemed to imply that he'd be voting for Donald Trump.
Gwen Stefani's odd retweet has folks digging into her other behavior online
Since Gwen Stefani's apparent support for Tucker Carlson, some internet sleuths have been doing a bit of investigating. And, what they've found isn't great news for those who love Stefani and dislike Donald Trump and his cronies. "She follows far-right conspiracy theorist Candace Owens on Instagram ... This is ... wow," one X user wrote alongside a screenshot of Owens appearing on Stefani's Instagram following list.
And, as the X user put it, "Unfortunately, it gets worse." They retweeted the post and added further damning evidence about Stefani's following list. "It has come to light that @gwenstefani follows accounts that post things like this against the LGBTQ+ community. A population that has lined her pockets for decades," they wrote. They attached two screenshots of homophobic and transphobic posts from a bigoted account that Stefani allegedly followed. And, yes — this is definitely having an effect on her fanbase. "WE ARE REMOVING HOLLABACK GIRL FROM THE PLAYLIST," one commenter asserted. Another wrote, "This is such a let down ... I can't look at her the same." "She hasn't put out good music in nearly 2 decades, i think it's okay to leave her behind," someone else insisted. And, many of her fans surely will be leaving her behind. Regardless of what's really going on in Stefani's head, this is simply not a great time to alienate fans who may have had a different image of her until now.