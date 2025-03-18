As of 2025, Zoe Saldaña is an Oscar-winning actor with more than 70 roles under her belt. She's starred in countless blockbusters since she kicked off her career in 1999, from "Avatar" to "Guardians of the Galaxy" and 2009's "Star Trek," but despite being in the public eye for decades, many still don't know the untold truth of Saldaña. Sadly, the actor's life has been impacted by tragedy after tragedy from the time she was a child, but the hardship she endured is also what propelled her into a career in the entertainment industry.

After disaster struck the Saldaña family in 1987, the "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" star was put into dance classes. "My mother was trying to find ways to keep us busy," Saldaña told Time in May 2017, referring to herself and her two sisters. "I was like, 'What the f***? I'm going to wear, like, a pink leotard?'" Thankfully, she explained that ballet "saved [her] sanity." Saldaña said, "It really put me on this path of being an artist." By the year 2000, she had landed a role in her first feature film, "Center Stage," as a ballerina.

Similarly, many of the misfortunes the actor has been through have paved the way to where she is now. From the difficulty she faced in her childhood to the losses she's experienced and controversy in her career, here are the tragic details about Zoe Saldaña.

