The Tragic Truth About Growing Up As A Royal

It's natural to compare siblings to one another. They come from the same family and grow up in the same house — logically there should be similarities. However, siblings are often quite different from each other, and the same goes for those born into the royal family. Unfortunately for those who grow up royal, the comparisons made between those siblings are often made public, and it can have an effect on them as individuals and their relationships. Multiple royal siblings have been compared to each other, including Prince William and Prince Harry. "William and Harry are very much their mother's boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them," Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana's former bodyguard said in an interview, as reported by Newsweek.

Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II also faced comparisons while growing up. The sisters were close in age and to each other, giving them the same social circle, and their friends were not immune to making unfair comparisons to the princesses, either. A friend of Elizabeth and Maraget's, Alathea Fitzalan Howard, kept a diary of her time growing up with the famous siblings, and excerpts show her thoughts about the duo. "[Margaret] was quite unmanageable while we were out — in some ways she is so [very] young and childish, quite unlike [Elizabeth]," Howard wrote, per the Daily Mail. "[Margaret] is more friendly and I nearly always go to her room to tidy, which to me is [very] strange, but I know [Elizabeth] too well now to be hurt by it ... I think, were it not for the difference in our ages, I could make a greater friend of [Margaret], though I shall always be deeply devoted to [Elizabeth]," she said.

