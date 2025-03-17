The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Timothée Chalamet

The film industry was flipped on its head when Timothée Chalamet's heartbroken Elio wept on an Italian hearth for three full minutes as the credits for "Call Me By Your Name" rolled — that, of course, and the peach scene. Touted as a once-in-a-generation talent, Chalamet has dominated the big screen in seminal films like Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" and Luco Guadagnino's "Bones and All." The shattering of hearts echoed around the world when he played the real-life methamphetamine addict, Nic Sheff, in 2018's "Beautiful Boy," opposite Steve Carrell.

For how raw and open Chalamet is on-screen, the actor is fairly private about his personal life. His relationship with Kylie Jenner has consumed headlines since they announced their unlikely romance — Chalamet is a fourth-generation New Yorker and Jenner a California-born reality star. The NYU graduate acknowledges how his fevered fans are the catalyst of his career, and he struggles with setting boundaries while simultaneously expressing utmost gratitude for his fame. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life," he said in a 2023 GQ interview.

For this reason, there isn't much said about Chalamet's transformation from a dual-citizen child, bouncing from New York to France, to an esteemed, Academy Award-nominated actor, who has certainly put in his 10,000 hours. The details we do know about Chalamet uncover somewhat of a tragic past.

