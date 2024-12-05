Red Flags In Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Relationship
Hollywood's been giving us "it" couples for decades. In the '90s, there was Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. In the '00s, there was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. As for the 2020s? No, it's not Brad Pitt again. We've got a totally new celebrity couple on the scene and in the gossip columns, ready to define Gen Z: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Alas, it did not take long for the red flags to bubble up. From disapproving fans to bitter exes, a lot of drama has already been lobbed at the makeup mogul and Oscar-nominated actor's relationship.
The pair were reportedly introduced by fashion designer Haider Ackermann at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. They were then seen cozying up at a Jean Paul Gaultier show just days later. In September 2023, they "hard-launched" their relationship by making out at Beyoncé's stop at SoFi Stadium on her Renaissance Tour for all the world to see. When asked by MTV about the concert, Chalamet laughed and said, "That was great. Hard to be present." After that, they spent Jenner's 27th birthday together in the Bahamas.
As sweet as they seem together, there has been speculation that maybe this isn't a match made in heaven. Even the most loved-up and steadfast celebrity couples can't escape their relationship being put under a microscope, and Chalamet and Jenner are no different. Although they remain a united front in the face of paparazzi and at award shows, there are red flags here that can't be ignored.
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet too private?
When you think of Instagram "it" girls, it is hard not to think of Kylie Jenner. Her life and business are intertwined with the app. She's amassed nearly 400 million followers and isn't afraid of posting the odd personal photo... but Timothée Chalamet is notably absent from her account. This doesn't seem like an accident. Chalamet, for the record, hasn't shared any photos of Jenner with his 19 million Instagram followers either.
For such a front-facing couple, the pair have only been spotted together a handful of times. Chalamet and Jenner reportedly started dating in April 2023, but only went public in September. Their decision to be so private about their relationship might be what they both want, but it could also be a tell-tale red flag. If they aren't on the same page, keeping things under wraps could foster resentment and insecurity in the long run.
Chalamet has long been a pretty private person, but Jenner has made a career out of making her personal life public. That said, she might be ready for a change of pace. As she told Elle in 2024, "I think it's important to keep things to yourself. It's hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world...it can be tough."
The couple's PDA has raised some eyebrows
Although the couple have kept the details of their love private, they do not seem opposed to PDA. And if there's one thing these two understand, it's that their PDA isn't going to fly under the radar. After all, the Kardashian-Jenners have been fixtures of the spotlight since the 2000s. They can't even grab a smoothie from Erewhon without attracting photographers. Throwing Timothée Chalamet into the mix is like blood to a shark.
Jenner and Chalamet's first photographed kiss took place at the aforementioned SoFi Stadium concert, but since then they have locked lips at the Golden Globes and U.S. Open. The U.S. Open seems to be the place for PDA, with fellow superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting in on the act, but being so loved up in public can be a red flag.
While this isn't always the case, PDA can suggest a couple is over-emphasizing their romance. When a couple is arguably overly affectionate, it can actually be a sign of overcompensation and may even suggest a low-quality relationship. As body language expert Lisa Mitchell explained to Elite Daily, "More PDA can signal a higher level of insecurity in the relationship, leading one or both partners to feel it necessary to flaunt or publicize their affections in order to feel more validated or grounded in the relationship." Of course, there are plenty of couples who are in strong relationships and are all about PDA, too. "PDA doesn't make or break a relationship, nor should it be considered an indicator of future failure or success," she said.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner can't escape the breakup rumors
A breakup rumor here and there is par for the course for any celebrity couple. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, however, seem to be in a constant state of splitsville, should gossip sites be believed. But is there any truth to this whispering campaign?
A mere few months into their relationship, anonymous tipsters were already running to defend the couple's romance in the face of breakup rumors. "Any reports that say otherwise are false," one source told TMZ in August 2023. While we can't say for certain whether or not they've ever actually split up and gotten back together, the grapevine would lead one to believe they're a perpetually on-again, off-again couple.Even if the pair are still going strong, it could be a red flag that their relationship sparks so much tongue-wagging. As they say, where there's smoke there's fire.
Nevertheless, a source who spotted them on a date in New York in October 2024 suggested that there was nothing to worry about. As they told People, "Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute. They looked very much in love." We'll just have to take their word for it... for now.
Kylie Jenner's siblings might not be fans
The daughters of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been involved in a number of high-profile relationships over the years, and the romances have really run the gamut. We've seen successful unions like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and we've seen short-lived marriages like the one between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. So, where will Kylie Jenner and her latest beau's relationship fall on the spectrum? We'll just have to wait and see.
However, if the rumor mill is to be believed, her siblings aren't so confident it's made to last. A source told the Daily Mail in June 2024, "But those closest to her feel he doesn't make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can't." The aforementioned insider offered a take on Timothée Chalamet's perspective. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not who he is or isn't dating," they said.
In August 2024, another unnamed source claimed to Life & Style that Chalamet apparently didn't fit in with Jenner's family so easily. "If you want to be a part of their crew you need to play the game and be a heck of a lot more sociable than he's been," they said. "Fact is, he's been turning his nose up since day one so they're not exactly feeling like welcoming him in with open arms."
The Chalamanicas have not minced words
Timothée Chalamet's fans are a very loyal bunch. One might even say some have a parasocial relationship with the star. And many of those fans apparently are not fans of his current girlfriend.
When news broke of his and Kylie Jenner's nascent romance, his supporters, aka the Chalamanicas, had quite a bit to say about the pairing. It's one thing to feel pressure from your nearest and dearest, but another from thousands online. Arguably the most famous Chalamet fan, @ClubChalamet, was quick to offer support to the community after he was spotted smooching Jenner at the Beyoncé show. "If you're feeling distressed by the video, it's ok. But please take care of yourself. Step away from social media for a couple of days," she wrote in a since-deleted X post (via Rolling Stone). This reaction was widely derided.
Chalamet's diehard supporters bring another level of pressure and scrutiny to his high-profile relationship. In addition to the speculation about his romance with Jenner, there's been a lot of flat-out judgmental commentary and criticism tossed her way. While she's no stranger to being picked apart online — she's spent almost her entire life in the spotlight — being hated on by your significant other's fans still has to be a lot to take on.
There might be behind-the-scenes drama with Travis Scott
It's one thing to have an ex side-eye your new man in a private conversation, but it'd be an entirely different game if your ex happened to be a very famous musician who seemingly wrote a diss track about your new man. On his 2023 track "Meltdown," which appears on the album "UTOPIA," Travis Scott fired off some lines that fans believe to be about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The song, which came out only a couple of months after rumors of Jenner's budding romance surfaced, not only offers a reference to Willy Wonka (don't forget, Chalamet played the fictional chocolatier), but includes a line where he suggests his ex will never find anyone else who can compare to him. "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)," he raps. "Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b****."
Jenner and Scott, who dated for several years, share two children, Stormi and Aire Webster. While we can't say for certain what things are like behind the scenes, the gossip mill has suggested that it hasn't exactly been peachy between Jenner and Scott since Chalamet entered the picture. An unnamed source even claimed to Life & Style that Chalamet doesn't feel comfortable around Scott — especially in the wake of his multiple recent arrests in 2024. "He's drawing a line in the sand and demanding she keep her distance from Travis," they told the outlet. That could be easier said than done given their coparenting arrangement.
The two stars spend a lot of time apart
Timothée Chalamet is a bona fide A-list star who has been a fixture of the silver screen since 2014. Kylie Jenner stays beyond busy with Kylie Cosmetics and Khy. So, how do these two make time for one another? In May 2024, a source told Entertainment Tonight that putting in hard graft is key. "They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they're not geographically close to one another," the source dished. In an October 2024 chat with People, another tipster confirmed that the couple has continued to make it work despite the demands of their respective professional lives. "They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together," they said.
Thanks to things like FaceTime and Zoom, long-distance couples can chat face-to-face despite physical separation. However, this dynamic can put a strain on a relationship; when a couple reconnects in person it might not feel right. When couples are reunited after an extended period apart, the pressure on that moment could inhibit any romance, it often stirs up difficult arguments that have been stockpiled in the time away from one another. Sure, some believe distance may make the heart grow fonder, but there are others who fear it can drive a wedge between lovebirds.
Kylie Jenner's momager wants to get in on the relationship
As the matriarch and momager of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Kris Jenner knows a thing or two about being involved in her kids' lives. In 2021, she spoke to Variety about what it means to be a momager. "When it's your child, you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck," she said.
After Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went public with their romance, there were rumblings about whether or not the actor would appear on the family's Hulu show, "The Kardashians." If the rumors are to be believed, it sounds like Kylie has no interest in showing that piece of her life... much to her momager's chagrin. In July 2024, a source told the Daily Mail that Kris wants Kylie's relationship with Chalamet to be on full display. "Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere — but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is," they said. "Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show."
Could this supposed tension between Kylie and Kris turn into something more and seep into Kylie's relationship with Chalamet? Only time will tell.
Kylie Jenner has supposedly cut off her friends
It can be a real bummer when a friend starts a new relationship and more or less ghosts you. Turns out, celebrities are just like us. According to reports, Kylie Jenner has supposedly iced out her pals in favor of Timothée Chalamet. A source claimed to the Daily Mail in August 2024, "For Kylie, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée." Going as far as to say she seems to be channeling a famously reclusive Kardashian, the source added, "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob — she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part."
Another source told the outlet that while she has continued to stay close with longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner has more or less stopped hanging out with other members of her social circle. "Kylie has shut out all her other friends," they said. "She is with Timothée as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even."
While this could all be nothing, it is worth mentioning that more or less ghosting your nearest and dearest after you get into a new romantic relationship can be a tough look. Jenner knows a thing or two about friendship drama — look no further than her falling-out with Jordyn Woods in the wake of the Tristan Thompson scandal — but let's hope she isn't totally isolating herself like the rumor mill has suggested.
Kylie Jenner totally overhauled her look when they began dating
Kylie Jenner is without question a Gen Z fashion icon. For years, she set trends with her sleek, curve-hugging outfits, and her vampy makeup looks helped define an entire era of cosmetics. So, when she shared a series of photos featuring her posing in a floaty sundress with very little makeup on in June 2023, the look certainly came as a shock.
The aesthetic, which has been dubbed "cottagecore," is a soft and feminine look that embraces floral patterns and flowy silhouettes. There were some rumblings about whether or not Timothée Chalamet was the catalyst for this sartorial U-turn. When questioned about whether Chalamet was responsible for her wardrobe switch-up, Jenner told The New York Times in March 2024, "I don't know how I feel about that, I just don't want to talk about personal things." While many fans have suspected her pivot to cottagecore was directly inspired by her relationship with Chalamet, the timing could've been nothing more than a coincidence. In the age of TikTok, fashion trends evolve nonstop, and Jenner could've just been ready for a wardrobe shakeup. After all, as she told the NYT, "I'm kind of always changing my style. I love to play."
All that said, being chameleonic for a partner can not only be hard on a relationship, but can be hard on the person who is constantly trying to change themselves for someone else. It is simply not sustainable. If Jenner is indeed changing herself and her style for Chalamet, it could be a red flag.