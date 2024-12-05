Red Flags In Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Relationship

Hollywood's been giving us "it" couples for decades. In the '90s, there was Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. In the '00s, there was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. As for the 2020s? No, it's not Brad Pitt again. We've got a totally new celebrity couple on the scene and in the gossip columns, ready to define Gen Z: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Alas, it did not take long for the red flags to bubble up. From disapproving fans to bitter exes, a lot of drama has already been lobbed at the makeup mogul and Oscar-nominated actor's relationship.

The pair were reportedly introduced by fashion designer Haider Ackermann at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. They were then seen cozying up at a Jean Paul Gaultier show just days later. In September 2023, they "hard-launched" their relationship by making out at Beyoncé's stop at SoFi Stadium on her Renaissance Tour for all the world to see. When asked by MTV about the concert, Chalamet laughed and said, "That was great. Hard to be present." After that, they spent Jenner's 27th birthday together in the Bahamas.

As sweet as they seem together, there has been speculation that maybe this isn't a match made in heaven. Even the most loved-up and steadfast celebrity couples can't escape their relationship being put under a microscope, and Chalamet and Jenner are no different. Although they remain a united front in the face of paparazzi and at award shows, there are red flags here that can't be ignored.

