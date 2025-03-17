Inside Hallmark's Danica McKellar's Real-Life Relationship With Co-Star Gleb Savchenko
The 2023 Great American Family movie "Swing Into Romance" starred Hallmark's Danica McKellar and dancer Gleb Savchenko as ex-fiancés who face off in her hometown. Though the film positioned them as exes, McKellar and Savchenko sprouted an endearing offscreen friendship that lasted beyond the film's production.
Hallmark fans would certainly remember McKellar for her roles in Hallmark flicks like "Coming Home for Christmas" and "Christmas at Dollywood." Though she eventually ditched Hallmark and leaped over to its competitor, GAF, McKellar is likely still considered a network staple due to how many of the network's films she starred in. She may already have a swoon-worthy, Hallmark-like romance with her husband, Scott Sveslosky, but McKellar shares another special connection with Savchenko, who had a ball working with her and teaching her to dance. "It was almost like this month of [an] acting job was an acting boot camp for me," he told Fox News. "But at the same time, I had a chance to train Danica and dance with her. We had a lot of fun doing this, and she's so into dance."
McKellar said she also cherished the production, which she said was a learning experience both for her and Savchenko. "David [Haydn-Jones], Gleb, and I like to refer to our time together in Canada as 'Art Camp,'" she wrote in a 2023 Instagram post. "It was Acting Camp for Gleb and Dance Camp for me and David. A treasured time for sure."
They worked together on another movie
Hallmark star Danica McKellar and dancer Gleb Savchenko's acting work blossomed into a wholesome friendship. Thus, they naturally danced with joy when they worked together again on Great American Family's "A Cinderella Christmas Ball," which Savchenko choreographed, in 2024. He celebrated the opportunity to once again dance with his friend, with whom he teased another routine. "I had so much fun dancing, choreographing AND acting with Danica last year in our first movie together, #SwingIntoRomance — which just dropped on @greatamericanpureflix — that we had to play again," Savchenko wrote in a 2024 Instagram post. "And guess what? We even performed a dance today that you guys will see soon."
The dance in question was a Viennese Waltz McKellar posted on Instagram in December 2024 after she and Savchenko performed it on "Access Hollywood." The dancers showed a strong rapport as they waltzed around the room. Their talent checks out, considering both had experience performing on "Dancing with the Stars." Savchenko was a regular performer from 2013 to 2024, while McKellar finished sixth on the show's 18th season. McKellar also visited Savchenko on the "DWTS" set in an October 2023 Instagram video, and she showed her followers she was present for another taping in a November 2024 post.