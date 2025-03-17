Inside Hallmark's Danica McKellar's Real-Life Relationship With Co-Star Gleb Savchenko

The 2023 Great American Family movie "Swing Into Romance" starred Hallmark's Danica McKellar and dancer Gleb Savchenko as ex-fiancés who face off in her hometown. Though the film positioned them as exes, McKellar and Savchenko sprouted an endearing offscreen friendship that lasted beyond the film's production.

Hallmark fans would certainly remember McKellar for her roles in Hallmark flicks like "Coming Home for Christmas" and "Christmas at Dollywood." Though she eventually ditched Hallmark and leaped over to its competitor, GAF, McKellar is likely still considered a network staple due to how many of the network's films she starred in. She may already have a swoon-worthy, Hallmark-like romance with her husband, Scott Sveslosky, but McKellar shares another special connection with Savchenko, who had a ball working with her and teaching her to dance. "It was almost like this month of [an] acting job was an acting boot camp for me," he told Fox News. "But at the same time, I had a chance to train Danica and dance with her. We had a lot of fun doing this, and she's so into dance."

McKellar said she also cherished the production, which she said was a learning experience both for her and Savchenko. "David [Haydn-Jones], Gleb, and I like to refer to our time together in Canada as 'Art Camp,'" she wrote in a 2023 Instagram post. "It was Acting Camp for Gleb and Dance Camp for me and David. A treasured time for sure."