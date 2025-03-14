Michelle Obama's Daring Outfit Choice Looks Ripped From Sasha & Malia's Closet

Anyone can see that Michelle Obama has had quite a stunning transformation since she first entered the public eye proper. Gone are the days of her wearing her hair in a straight, blown-out bob alongside strait-laced, ready-for-politics ensembles. As of late, she's been sporting much cooler, more fashion-forward looks, alongside long locks and picture perfect makeup. 26-year-old Malia Obama and 23-year-old Sasha Obama have grown up before our eyes, and these days, it's clear that both of these impressive young women appreciate fashion and have their own cool, unique styles to boot. But now it seems that their mom has been taking a page from their book too. And, as a result, she's never looked better.

After multiple absences from public events where her husband was in attendance over the past few months, worry about the state of Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage has been mounting. But now, with the launch of her brand new podcast, we may be seeing more of Michelle than we have been — perhaps just in a different capacity. And, it seems clear that she has left the stuffy, difficult world of politics behind for something that better fits who she really is. And, it's clear that her style is following suit. This life change looks good on her.