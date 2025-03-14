Michelle Obama's Daring Outfit Choice Looks Ripped From Sasha & Malia's Closet
Just like the rest of us, over the years, Former First Lady Michelle Obama has sported plenty of looks that completely missed the mark. These days, though, it seems like her style just keeps getting better and better. Similarly, Michelle and Barack Obama's two daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have had fairly flawless fashion since they left the White House too. And, based on the "Becoming" author's latest bold ensemble, it seems that she may be taking style advice from her fashionista kids.
On March 13, 2025, just two days after the launch of the new podcast she hosts alongside her brother, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the former first lady proudly attended the 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival in Austin, Texas. The brother-sister duo did a live onstage recording of a new episode, and Michelle was dressed to impress in a matching denim set with multiple daring details.
For starters, the jeans and coordinating jacket were both a surprisingly chic burnt orange hue. They also featured lace-up detailing that felt super trendy and youthful. She wore her hair in long waves that were accentuated with tiny braids. From head to toe, this fashion statement looked much more aligned with Sasha and Malia's style than with what we would've seen her wearing back when she was the first lady.
Michelle Obama is embarking on a new chapter (and she totally looks the part)
Anyone can see that Michelle Obama has had quite a stunning transformation since she first entered the public eye proper. Gone are the days of her wearing her hair in a straight, blown-out bob alongside strait-laced, ready-for-politics ensembles. As of late, she's been sporting much cooler, more fashion-forward looks, alongside long locks and picture perfect makeup. 26-year-old Malia Obama and 23-year-old Sasha Obama have grown up before our eyes, and these days, it's clear that both of these impressive young women appreciate fashion and have their own cool, unique styles to boot. But now it seems that their mom has been taking a page from their book too. And, as a result, she's never looked better.
After multiple absences from public events where her husband was in attendance over the past few months, worry about the state of Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage has been mounting. But now, with the launch of her brand new podcast, we may be seeing more of Michelle than we have been — perhaps just in a different capacity. And, it seems clear that she has left the stuffy, difficult world of politics behind for something that better fits who she really is. And, it's clear that her style is following suit. This life change looks good on her.