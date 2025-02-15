Why We're Worried About Michelle And Barack Obama's Marriage
America's most iconic power couple is starting to worry us. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have stopped at nothing to prove that their love should be written in history books. But the rumor mill is working overtime to see that these two come clean about the alleged trials in their marriage.
Michelle and Barack had a few romances before meeting each other, but luckily, this one stuck. In her memoir "Becoming," Michelle wrote of her initial tentativeness while pursuing a relationship with her husband—but their first kiss told her everything. "As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder," she wrote. By 1992, the couple wed.
As much as their relationship has set a precedent for the rest of America's married folks, there are strange things about Michelle and Barack's marriage that everyone ignores, many of which have the media predicting that the spouses are on the brink of divorce. While there's no substantial evidence proving that Michelle and Barack are headed to Splitsville, the constant rumors about their divorce spark concern about their future.
They had a rocky relationship during his presidency
As president and first lady of the United States, the Obamas' marriage was as much a representation of the country's leaders as their policies were. The public saw a strong bond between the husband and wife, but behind closed doors, it's a different story. In an interview with Revolt, Michelle Obama said, "People think I'm being catty for saying this—it's like, there was 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband." Elaborating on the challenges of raising children and not always seeing eye-to-eye, Michelle asserted that the reason she and Barack Obama are still together is because they never gave up on the relationship.
When asked to respond to Michelle's comments about the rocky points in their marriage, Barack told CBS: "Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House." Raising children while running the country is no easy feat; Barack explained that he didn't fully appreciate the stress of it all on his family back then. Now out of the White House, the couple has more time and focus for each other, but who knows what would happen to their relationship if Michelle runs for office.
Barack's rumored affair with Jennifer Anniston
This is where things get a little more interesting. In August 2024, inTouch Weekly reported "The Truth About Jen & Barack," which rumored that Barack Obama was having a secret affair with "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston amid his alleged separation from Michelle Obama. The cover story, which was partially posted on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that "Who? Weekly" podcast host Lindsay Webber revealed on a subscriber's only episode that "the goss is... Michelle and Barack [Obama] are living separate lives, and Barack is f***ing Jennifer Aniston." InTouch reported that Webber cited "reliable sources" but acknowledged that it could all be made up.
When Aniston heard the news, she couldn't help but laugh. On an October 2024 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Jimmy Kimmel whipped out the magazine issue with the affair-speculating headline, asking if the rumor was true. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be,' or the email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that!" she said, adding, "I was not mad at it." The actor confirmed that the rumor was completely false — which is what most people saw coming — but Aniston has no insight into the Obama separation part of the rumor, so the jury is out on that one.
Michelle Obama hasn't been attending political events
Normally a united front at political events, Michelle and Barack Obama haven't been seen together, which is especially weird given the historic transition of power from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in January 2025. It's this strange behavior that has sent divorce rumors into overdrive. It was first reported that Michelle would not be attending former President Jimmy Carter's funeral that month, leaving Barack sitting in the church pews all by himself. While she chalked her absence up to scheduling conflicts — she was reportedly on vacation in Hawaii — the decision to miss President Trump's inauguration had people asking questions.
Many people saw it as just Michelle's latest move that proves she isn't changing her mind about Trump, as her disdain for the Republican politician has been glaringly obvious over the years. In the case of Carter's funeral, she would've had to sit beside Trump, which also may have something to do with her absence. Others theorize that it has more to do with Michelle and Barack's alleged romantic severance.
Obama's b-day post to Michelle was sub-par
With all of their recent behavior having us question if Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage isn't what it seems, the former president and first lady's social media activity is even more reason to have doubts. On January 17, 2025, Barack posted a birthday shoutout of Michelle on X, writing: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"
As many people in the comments pointed out, there are a couple of continuity issues with his birthday posts to his wife. As the cybersleuths suggested, the photo Barack used, which shows he and Michelle sitting across a large table holding hands, looks more like a business dinner than a romantic evening. "Is this your idea of an intimate birthday dinner? Giant table & not seated next to each other? The Polar vortex must have started here," someone commented. Others thought it was staged. "No food on the plates for a fake photo op. It's over," wrote another user.
Rumors have spread around D.C.
As divorce rumors run rampant in the media, those in Washington D.C. are coming out to say that they've been hearing about it for much longer than we have. In an interview with Meghan McCain on the podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win," host Tara Palmeri asked if the former "The View" co-host had heard whispers of a possible separation between Michelle Obama and Barack Obama. "Oh yeah," she said. "I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorced by reputable people...very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."
On her "House Inhabit" Substack, Jessica Reed Kraus, who was listed as one of Wired's top right-leaning influencers shaping the 2024 election, claimed that she's also been hearing the speculation about the Obamas' marriage. She wrote, "Whispers about cracks in their relationship have been circulating D.C. for over a year now, but this feels like the first public proof of a marriage on the rocks."