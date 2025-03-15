Kimberly Guilfoyle's Family News Proves She's Not Done With Don Jr. Just Yet (Sorry, Kai)

A child's acceptance to the college of their choice is always an exciting occasion, and normally it's a drama-free one, too. But when the Trump family is involved — well, that's a different story. On March 14, 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted such an announcement to her Instagram Stories. It showed Guilfoyle's son Ronan Anthony Villency standing in front of a cake decorated with the University of Miami's logo and school colors. "Congratulations Ronan!" she wrote. "We are so proud of you. Lets [sic] go Canes!"

Here comes the grab-your-popcorn part. Seven months earlier, Kai Trump also shared her college news on Insta. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal acceptance to the University of Miami," she gushed. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey." That dad, of course, is Donald Trump Jr., who ditched Guilfoyle in the most humiliating way after six years together by leaving her for his mistress. He brought Bettina Anderson to major Mar-a-Lago events at holiday time, signifying the relationship was official. (Don Jr. had to make sure his father, President Donald Trump, approved of the new lady love.) Since then, Anderson has been happily posting coy pics of floral gifts, weekend hunting jaunts, and a romantic island getaway, while Guilfoyle bravely continues to offer overflowing messages of praise for the man she hoped would be her father-in-law.

So the president's son and his ex-fiancé have children bound for the same college. Throw a new girlfriend into the mix, and you've got the makings of a classic sitcom! (Might we suggest the title "Raising 'Canes"?)