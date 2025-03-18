Reba McEntire Has Had Quite The Hair Transformation

With more than 50 years in the business of singing country music, Reba McEntire was bound to undergo some changes. She used to be just a singer, but then she debuted some pretty decent acting chops, starring in two of her own series, "Reba" and "Happy's Place." She used to just sing on stage when she was giving a concert, but then she became a Broadway star starring in the musical "Annie Get Your Gun." She used to be focused on her own singing, but then she became a mentor on "The Voice." And, way back in 1974, she used to be a relative unknown, singing national anthems at local rodeos, until she was discovered and signed to a record label in Nashville.

Along the way, McEntire has won a lot of fans and a lot of awards, including multiple Grammys, Country Music Association awards, and Academy Of Country Music awards. She also nabbed an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame; and a Kennedy Center Honor — not to mention over 20 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The "Fancy" singer has also had more than her fair share of mane changes. She's been faithful to her trademark red hue (in varying shades ranging from strawberry to orange to auburn), but the silhouette itself has gone through numerous lengths, heights, textures, and styles.