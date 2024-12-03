What Reba McEntire Would Look Like Without Her Signature Red Hair

There's no denying that Reba McEntire's vibrant energy perfectly matches her fiery hair. And while some people shy away from their natural hair color, the musician and movie star fully embraces her red locks with pride. Although she's switched up her looks over the years, she's stuck to wigs or chopping off her lengthy hair like she did in 1996. The transformation was so striking that McEntire's team made her wear a wig to conceal her hair transformation until her album was released.

Her love for her hair color even caused a stir on political X (formerly Twitter) when she celebrated National Redhead Day during the 2024 U.S. election with the bold declaration, "Long or short, either way I love being a redhead!" One commenter humorously protested, "Girl, there's something way more important happening today!"

Back in 2015, The "Rumor Has It" singer revealed her emotional connections to her hair color while speaking to Dallas Voice: "My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I've always been very, very proud of it" (via Us Weekly). It's clear that McEntire views her red hair as a special legacy that has been passed down, but we can't help but wonder how she'd look with a different hue. Thankfully, our Static Media editors were up for the challenge and gave the country music icon's hair a colorful new twist.

