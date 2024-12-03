What Reba McEntire Would Look Like Without Her Signature Red Hair
There's no denying that Reba McEntire's vibrant energy perfectly matches her fiery hair. And while some people shy away from their natural hair color, the musician and movie star fully embraces her red locks with pride. Although she's switched up her looks over the years, she's stuck to wigs or chopping off her lengthy hair like she did in 1996. The transformation was so striking that McEntire's team made her wear a wig to conceal her hair transformation until her album was released.
Her love for her hair color even caused a stir on political X (formerly Twitter) when she celebrated National Redhead Day during the 2024 U.S. election with the bold declaration, "Long or short, either way I love being a redhead!" One commenter humorously protested, "Girl, there's something way more important happening today!"
Back in 2015, The "Rumor Has It" singer revealed her emotional connections to her hair color while speaking to Dallas Voice: "My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I've always been very, very proud of it" (via Us Weekly). It's clear that McEntire views her red hair as a special legacy that has been passed down, but we can't help but wonder how she'd look with a different hue. Thankfully, our Static Media editors were up for the challenge and gave the country music icon's hair a colorful new twist.
Blonde Reba looks glamorous
Reba McEntire's stunning transformation with blonde hair is certainly a major change from her signature look. This style gives her a softer aesthetic and highlights her facial structure. However, while the lighter color brightens her face, it also makes her appear a bit pale. Some might even argue that it washes her out, which isn't surprising. AJ Lordet, a color ambassador from eSalon's East Coast, pointed out that "overly lightening the hair can certainly add to a washed-out skin tone" (via New Beauty).
On the plus side, despite the drastic change, this hair color doesn't make her look older than she is. Not that she would mind looking older, though. The "Fancy" singer told E! Online that she views aging as a privilege: "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am. Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."
Reba McEntire looks just as gorgeous as a brunette
Hair color changes usually alter a person's identity and take time to adjust to, but Reba McEntire seems to be an exception. It's clear now that she could totally rock brown locks. This brunette look darkens her face and gives her a muted style. With her hair being less vivid, her face truly takes center stage, highlighting her features.
We're are huge fans of Reba McEntire's classic ginger locks, but if she ever decides to change her hair color without a drastic transformation, she could easily pull off brown hair. That said, it's worth noting that this shade of brown isn't a far cry from her usual color either, as it still has a major hint of her typical red. It would be perfect for a subtle switch-up, but if the "Christmas in Tune" actor wants to make a bold transformation, she'd be better off going for something much darker than brown.
Black hair gives Reba an edgy vibe
It's giving dark, edgy, and maybe even a little goth. This new look certainly isn't as unique as her natural color, but for some reason, it feels a lot louder. It certainly gives Reba McEntire's boldest hairstyles a run for their money. This shade makes her skin tone pop and gives her an almost porcelain-like glow. But, as good looking as the "I'm a Survivor" singer appears with black hair, it just doesn't seem to suit her as well as her iconic red locks. For one, it takes the natural warmth off her face and makes her look slightly pale and washed out. It also darkens her eyes and just doesn't give "Tough Sexy."
Considering Reba McEntire's blonde, brunette, and dark-haired versions, it's undeniable that she seems incapable of looking bad. And, unlike most people, her hair color doesn't entirely transform her. But we can't overlook the fact that her rust-hued mane is iconic and perfectly matches her spirited personality. We'd love to see the singer-actor bring any of these looks to life with a wig, but nothing will ever replace her signature red hair.