Why Reba McEntire's Team Once Forced Her To Wear A Wig For Months On End

Reba McEntire has worn many hats in the entertainment and music world in her lifetime . She's a country music superstar, starred in her own sitcom, and served as a judge on "The Voice" — a position she initially turned down. But all these figurative hats could never have prepared McEntire to wear a wig for five months straight in the mid-90s.

Advertisement

In the early 90s, McEntire was known for her long, red, voluminous curls. The hairstyle was so recognizable that McEntire wrote in her 2023 memoir, "Not That Fancy" (via NBC), "My hair was so big back in those days that my fans could recognize me just from my silhouette." By the time 1996 rolled around, however, McEntire was ready to start switching things up.

McEntire's album, "What If It's You," was set to release that November, inspiring the country powerhouse to switch up her look in a drastic way. McEntire said goodbye to her signature long locks, trading that look for a much shorter 'do. The only problem was McEntire still had months to go between her haircut and her album's release date. To keep the reveal a secret, her team advised McEntire to wear a wig.

Advertisement