The Makeup Look Kayleigh McEnany Should Never Wear Again
Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's attachment to her makeup means she rarely looks less than her best when in front of the camera. But the problem is that it only takes one of McEnany's many makeup fails to sabotage her entire look. That's why the "Outnumbered" host could benefit from cutting back on her signature black eyeliner that she seems to opt for in most of her makeup looks. The liner distracts from McEnany's eyes and makes them appear much smaller than they actually are, as seen in the above photo and in Fox News clips uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. Additionally, the dark eyeliner look never meshes well with her skin, blonde hair, or glossy lips.
The truth about McEnany is that she might be better off just letting her eyes shine. Cosmetics expert Tracy Lane Hinkkanen suggested that applying a little eyeliner could go a long way if done correctly. "We want to open and brighten our eyes, not close them in!" she cautioned on Instagram. Her advice was mainly for women 40 and over, but McEnany — or anyone who's a little heavy-handed with an eyeliner pencil — might want to heed Hinkkanen's warnings at any age.
When Kayleigh McEnany's all-natural look backfired
Kayleigh McEnany gave her critics plenty of material to use against her when she made a rare public appearance without her usual makeup. The former White House press secretary gave a brief speech at a press conference a few days after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot to address the attack. But some couldn't help but focus more on her face than her words. Showing up without the eyeliner, concealer, and styled hair she was known for, McEnany was called out for her less-than-glamorous presentation. One online user speculated, "It really is striking that hair and makeup have probably literally quit, that's a striking development" (via News.com.au). "Kayleigh [says]: this is so serious I didn't even do my hair," another poster commented on X.
However, that wasn't the only time McEnany's casual look caused social media buzz. Even back in her college days, the Harvard Law graduate was known to attend her classes in style. But reportedly, there were a few notable exceptions. A few days after the January 6 press conference, an X user who claimed to be one of McEnany's former classmates said they saw the veteran journalist dress down for a change. "I spent a semester sitting next to Kayleigh McEnany in Spanish class in college. One time she showed up to class without makeup on. [Ask me anything]," Vail Kohnert-Yount posted on X. This prompted a few curious minds to inquire about McEnany's all-natural look. "So that time she showed up without makeup, was it like this? Were you wondering who this new person in class is?" another X user asked. They never received a reply, but McEnany does look almost unrecognizable without her usual glam.