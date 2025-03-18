The Makeup Look Kayleigh McEnany Should Never Wear Again

Kayleigh McEnany gave her critics plenty of material to use against her when she made a rare public appearance without her usual makeup. The former White House press secretary gave a brief speech at a press conference a few days after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot to address the attack. But some couldn't help but focus more on her face than her words. Showing up without the eyeliner, concealer, and styled hair she was known for, McEnany was called out for her less-than-glamorous presentation. One online user speculated, "It really is striking that hair and makeup have probably literally quit, that's a striking development" (via News.com.au). "Kayleigh [says]: this is so serious I didn't even do my hair," another poster commented on X.

However, that wasn't the only time McEnany's casual look caused social media buzz. Even back in her college days, the Harvard Law graduate was known to attend her classes in style. But reportedly, there were a few notable exceptions. A few days after the January 6 press conference, an X user who claimed to be one of McEnany's former classmates said they saw the veteran journalist dress down for a change. "I spent a semester sitting next to Kayleigh McEnany in Spanish class in college. One time she showed up to class without makeup on. [Ask me anything]," Vail Kohnert-Yount posted on X. This prompted a few curious minds to inquire about McEnany's all-natural look. "So that time she showed up without makeup, was it like this? Were you wondering who this new person in class is?" another X user asked. They never received a reply, but McEnany does look almost unrecognizable without her usual glam.

