What Donald Trump's Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Looks Like Without Makeup

Anyone who's seen Donald Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hard at work will know she likes to put on a glamorous display. The star is regularly seen on screen in full makeup, including false eyelashes, heavy eyeliner, and her long blonde hair blown out and curled. In fact, people are so used to seeing her all made up that it actually makes news when she isn't. In January 2021, social media was certainly talking when she looked a little different during an address following the notorious insurrection at the United States Capitol Building. In fact, one viral post on X, formerly Twitter, speculated, "Hair and makeup quit," alongside a snap of the political figure seemingly without her signature spray tan, less lip gloss, and with straight hair. That tweet received more than 85,000 likes.

But it sounds like full glam has always been the way for McEnany, who's not exactly on great terms with Trump anymore. A 2020 Vanity Fair profile revealed she liked to attend her college classes in full makeup — despite her classmates opting for more casual looks. One of those classmates, Vail Kohnert-Yount, even revealed how significant it was when she headed to class without her signature made-up style. "I spent a semester sitting next to Kayleigh McEnany in Spanish class in college. One time she showed up to class without makeup on," Kohnert-Yount recalled on X. And it seems like it's almost as rare to see her sans cosmetics today.