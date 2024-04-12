What Donald Trump's Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Looks Like Without Makeup
Anyone who's seen Donald Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hard at work will know she likes to put on a glamorous display. The star is regularly seen on screen in full makeup, including false eyelashes, heavy eyeliner, and her long blonde hair blown out and curled. In fact, people are so used to seeing her all made up that it actually makes news when she isn't. In January 2021, social media was certainly talking when she looked a little different during an address following the notorious insurrection at the United States Capitol Building. In fact, one viral post on X, formerly Twitter, speculated, "Hair and makeup quit," alongside a snap of the political figure seemingly without her signature spray tan, less lip gloss, and with straight hair. That tweet received more than 85,000 likes.
But it sounds like full glam has always been the way for McEnany, who's not exactly on great terms with Trump anymore. A 2020 Vanity Fair profile revealed she liked to attend her college classes in full makeup — despite her classmates opting for more casual looks. One of those classmates, Vail Kohnert-Yount, even revealed how significant it was when she headed to class without her signature made-up style. "I spent a semester sitting next to Kayleigh McEnany in Spanish class in college. One time she showed up to class without makeup on," Kohnert-Yount recalled on X. And it seems like it's almost as rare to see her sans cosmetics today.
Kayleigh McEnany occasionally ditches makeup in Instagram videos
Even on her social media accounts, it seems Kayleigh McEnany prefers to be glammed up than show off her bare face. But that doesn't mean she hasn't gone without cosmetics a few times. In fact, she's posted a handful of snaps online that show what she looks like away from the bright lights of the Fox News studio where she works.
In January 2022, McEnany posted a makeup-free selfie video to her Instagram account, which showed her after she ditched the cosmetics during a trip to the beach. In the clip, the TV star and political figure could be seen relaxing on a beach chair in a bikini and wearing a very on-brand white baseball cap emblazoned with the American flag. She began the video wearing dark aviator sunglasses but took them off as she listened to music and shared a message with her followers.
McEnany explained she was enjoying her last day of family vacation, which she appeared to be taking alongside her sister, Ryann McEnany, and her daughter, Blake, in her home state of Florida before heading back to work.
Kayleigh McEnany has also shared a makeup-free photo with her daughter
That's not the only time we've seen Kayleigh McEnany's glowing bare skin on social media, though. In May 2020, McEnany posted an adorable family photo on Facebook that showed her napping while cuddling her baby daughter. The "Outnumbered" co-host was perhaps the most casual we've ever seen her in the snap, swapping hours in the hair and makeup chair for a no-makeup look and her comfy pajamas.
Not long after that, in December 2020, she went without makeup on social media again while posing at the beach alongside her husband, former baseball player Sean Gilmartin. In that Instagram photo, taken while celebrating Christmas in Florida, the two flashed big smiles while posing together at the beach. McEnany looked a lot more natural than we're used to seeing on Fox News as she ditched the heavy cosmetics and curled hair. Instead, she pulled her blonde locks back into a ponytail and sported a black t-shirt and shorts. One thing's for sure, though: whether she's fully made up or sporting a less polished look, she always looks gorgeous.