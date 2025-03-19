Monica From Yellowstone Is So Glamorous In Real Life

The women of "Yellowstone" certainly don't have it easy. They have been tossed around the American West like tumbleweeds caught in the wind. And yet they somehow always stay looking fabulous — hair and all. Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton has surely been cemented in TV history, but often forgotten is the ever-so-fierce Monica Dutton. Her practical, cowgirl chic attire is just one interesting side of the multidimensional woman. In reality, Kelsey Asbille — the actor who plays the Dutton in-law — is unlike her ranch-dwelling "Yellowstone" character. From her red carpet moments to everyday life, Asbille is more glitzy than gritty.

The normally muted tones of Monica's wardrobe won't be found in Asbille's closet. The actor isn't afraid to show a little skin, either. At the premiere of the 2024 film "Don't Move," Asbille wore a stunning, sequin, one-shoulder gown that revealed more than just her underwear. The word "gorgeous" filled the comment section of her Instagram post from the evening. A closer look at Asbille's social media shows that the actor tends to wear more feminine, and slightly more mature, looks than Monica.

If it were up to Asbille, however, she'd have a few Monica staples in her wardrobe. After wrapping the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone," the actor told Taste of Country that, unlike her co-stars, she didn't steal anything from the set. "I'm the dummy that I don't think took anything," she said. "I was trying to be all professional!" If she were to choose one piece to keep, it would be Monica's iconic Native American-inspired sweater. "People ask me every season where it is from and it's a vintage piece."

