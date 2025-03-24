The following article contains mentions of mental health issues and child exploitation.

Since rising to prominence as Eleven in "Stranger Things" at just 12 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has found success through a number of endeavors. She's been in movies, created her own cosmetics line, modeled, wrote a book, and became an advocate for mental health awareness and social justice issues. However, it's clear there's still so much the world doesn't know about Millie Bobby Brown.

Since she was very young, it was clear the actor was destined for greatness. As she explained to Allure in 2022, Brown managed to convince her parents to relocate to Los Angeles, where she began auditioning for acting gigs at the age of 8. "My parents were like, 'Well, it is a job. And if you commit to it, you have to commit to it. You can't audition and then give up,'" she remarked. "So I was like, 'I don't care. Whatever it takes, I want to act.'" But as passionate as the "Enola Holmes" star was about performing, there's no way she could have known the difficulty her meteoric rise to fame would present in her life.

From the unconventional upbringing brought on by her acting career to the scrutiny she faced as a young child star, and the difficulties with her mental health she still endures to this day, here are the tragic details about Millie Bobby Brown's life.

