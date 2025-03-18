Karoline Leavitt's Slip-Up While Discussing Massive Relationship Age Gap Says It All

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have quite the age gap. The White House press secretary is nearly 32 years younger than her husband, whom she married in January 2025 in a private ceremony. During a March 2025 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt revealed that her path had first crossed with Riccio's at an event hosted at a mutual friend's restaurant during her 2022 congressional campaign. The youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history explained that their romantic relationship had a strong base because they started out as friends.

In December 2023, Leavitt took to Instagram to announce that Riccio had popped the question during a walk on the beach on Christmas Day. In July of the following year, the happy couple welcomed their son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, or Niko. Despite all the positives in their lives, it was difficult for people to ignore the most glaring red flag in Leavitt and Riccio's marriage: Their three-decade age gap.

When the topic came up during the former political aide's chat with Kelly, she took the opportunity to gush about her hubby: "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock." However, an unfortunate hiccup about their age gap followed, with Leavitt saying, "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for." Of course, she probably meant that he was the best father their son could ask for. Even weirder, some of the compliments she gave Riccio were more fitting for a father figure.

