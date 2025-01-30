3 Red Flags In Karoline Leavitt And Nicholas Riccio's Marriage

Karoline Leavitt made U.S. history in January 2025 when she became the youngest White House press secretary at only 27 years old. The controversial Gen Z Republican is Team Donald Trump all the way, and is so passionate about the election being stolen from him in 2020 that it's actually tarnished her reputation.

Advertisement

After giving her first press conference in her new role, the internet became obsessed with finding out everything it could about the New Hampshire native who was once booted off CNN for hostile behavior. Though politics seems to be Leavitt's main focus in life, she is also a proud wife to Nicholas Riccio and mother to son Niko. Her Instagram bio even lists those titles before her professional one: "Wife. Mother. Trump White House Press Secretary."

Leavitt and Riccio got engaged on Christmas Day in 2023, which Leavitt announced to fans on Instagram with a carousel, but it's unclear when they officially tied the knot.