Trump's Fragile Ego Is On Full Display In His Most Whiny Social Media Meltdown Yet
President Donald Trump seems to really want the world to know he won the election, as he keeps bringing it up long past the point he was already inaugurated. The volatile president took to his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, on March 18 to rant about a recent ruling by the U.S. District Judge James Boasberg calling for a temporary halt to Trump's efforts to use rarely invoked wartime powers to deport Venezuelan migrants.
The contentious ruling that opposed Trump's controversial and legally questionable orders led the president — who once referred to himself as "a very stable genius" — to absolutely lose it in a raving post calling for Judge Boasberg's impeachment. Although instead of simply attacking the judge for his perceived political leanings or the ruling itself, Trump instead touted his (Elon Musk-funded) election victory and his supposed success in swing states, apropos of nothing.
"This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President — He didn't WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn't WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn't WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING!" Trump wrote, likely on a keyboard with a very worn down caps lock key. "I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I'm just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do."
Donald Trump has a long and contentious history with Judge Boasberg
Donald Trump's unhinged tirade against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, and his random assertion of election dominance, might have deeper roots than are immediately apparent. Judge Boasberg's ruling temporarily halting Trump's deportation mandates is just the latest clash between the pair. When Trump — who is the first former president in history to be indicted on criminal charges — faced a grand jury relating to keeping classified documents in his bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Boasberg was the judge who presided over that hearing.
Additionally, Boasberg presided over the grand jury proceedings regarding the criminal charges against Trump for alleged election interference in 2020. Judge Boasberg famously gave an order for former Vice President Mike Pence to testify about election subversion efforts in the case, raising questions of vice presidential powers and immunity. Now, with Trump back in power — although not nearly with the supposed voter mandate that he claimed in his sprawling rant — the president is calling for Boasberg's impeachment.
"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!" Trump screamed. "WE DON'T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" It's unclear if there will be any consequences for Trump over his demands to overthrow the rule of law and constitutionally protected system of checks and balances to appease his fragile ego.