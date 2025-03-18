Trump's Fragile Ego Is On Full Display In His Most Whiny Social Media Meltdown Yet

President Donald Trump seems to really want the world to know he won the election, as he keeps bringing it up long past the point he was already inaugurated. The volatile president took to his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, on March 18 to rant about a recent ruling by the U.S. District Judge James Boasberg calling for a temporary halt to Trump's efforts to use rarely invoked wartime powers to deport Venezuelan migrants.

The contentious ruling that opposed Trump's controversial and legally questionable orders led the president — who once referred to himself as "a very stable genius" — to absolutely lose it in a raving post calling for Judge Boasberg's impeachment. Although instead of simply attacking the judge for his perceived political leanings or the ruling itself, Trump instead touted his (Elon Musk-funded) election victory and his supposed success in swing states, apropos of nothing.

"This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President — He didn't WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn't WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn't WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING!" Trump wrote, likely on a keyboard with a very worn down caps lock key. "I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I'm just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do."

