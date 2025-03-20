Tragic Details About Fox News' Kat Timpf

Kat Timpf may be well versed in the art of comedy, but the Fox News contributor has also lived through plenty of tragedy -– even if she's always managed to try and get a laugh out of the situation. Timpf makes regular appearances on the network's show "Gutfeld!" where she serves as a panelist who loves to poke fun at political topics. Timpf is married to Cameron Friscia, whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya, and whom she credits with turning her tragic beliefs about marriage on their head. The Detroit, Michigan native told People, "I was pretty full-on against it — and kind of questioning whether or not I even believed in monogamy at all." Proving that she is not too dogmatic in her beliefs, the two tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2021.

Timpf is also a published author and appeared on Fox show "Kennedy" to talk to host Lisa Kennedy Montogomery (who also officiated her and Friscia's wedding) about one of Timpf's books, "You Can't Joke About That," where she discussed being able to laugh through the difficulties in life. She said, "You have to be able to joke about the worst stuff in life or you will literally never get through it." And there is no better proof that Timpf enjoys a good laugh in the face of tragedy than when she celebrated her 30th birthday with a funeral themed party -– and with Timpf's shocking net worth, we bet it was to die for. Despite the hardship she has faced, it doesn't feel like TV personality will have any trouble finding new material with whatever difficulties life throws her way.

