Tragic Details About Fox News' Kat Timpf
Kat Timpf may be well versed in the art of comedy, but the Fox News contributor has also lived through plenty of tragedy -– even if she's always managed to try and get a laugh out of the situation. Timpf makes regular appearances on the network's show "Gutfeld!" where she serves as a panelist who loves to poke fun at political topics. Timpf is married to Cameron Friscia, whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya, and whom she credits with turning her tragic beliefs about marriage on their head. The Detroit, Michigan native told People, "I was pretty full-on against it — and kind of questioning whether or not I even believed in monogamy at all." Proving that she is not too dogmatic in her beliefs, the two tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2021.
Timpf is also a published author and appeared on Fox show "Kennedy" to talk to host Lisa Kennedy Montogomery (who also officiated her and Friscia's wedding) about one of Timpf's books, "You Can't Joke About That," where she discussed being able to laugh through the difficulties in life. She said, "You have to be able to joke about the worst stuff in life or you will literally never get through it." And there is no better proof that Timpf enjoys a good laugh in the face of tragedy than when she celebrated her 30th birthday with a funeral themed party -– and with Timpf's shocking net worth, we bet it was to die for. Despite the hardship she has faced, it doesn't feel like TV personality will have any trouble finding new material with whatever difficulties life throws her way.
Her mother died from a rare disease
Kat Timpf's mother passed away suddenly at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with a rare disease known as cardiac amyloidosis. Cleveland Clinic describes it as a condition where faulty proteins build up in your heart, making it struggle to pump and ultimately leading to heart failure. In an interview on "The Sage Steele Show," Timpf said of her mother, "We knew she was sick, we didn't know why, she was diagnosed, she died three weeks later. It was horrible."
On the Fox Business show "Kennedy," Timpf spoke candidly about being able to discuss death and dying, saying, "I think there's just this misconception that in order to be sensitive to people who are going through tough stuff, you have to be really careful not to say the wrong thing," later adding that, "When someone in your life dies ... You feel like you're doing it wrong." She was able to joke that, unlike in the movies, it was not all beautiful during the last moments with her mother but rather entailed her mother asking for ice chips. However, it wasn't all jokes, as Timpf also alluded to having struggles with mental health, including ADHD, anxiety, and being "sad for no reason." When she was asked if she is able to now look back on the time she spent with her mom comfortably, Timpf answered, "I still have moments where it, like, it hits you. And you get stronger though, you develop skills to be able to kind deal with it. But I don't have a mom anymore now like I did before."
She was diagnosed with breast cancer the day her baby was born
Kat Timpf didn't hold anything back when announcing the birth of her child in February 2025, writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer." She went on to assure fans and followers that she was okay, sharing that "my doctor says it's Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn't spread. Or, as I've explained to the few people I've managed to tell about it so far: Don't freak out. It's just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer." The National Cancer Institute defines Stage 0 cancer as abnormal cells found only in the place they were formed, and that have not spread to any other areas, meaning they are not yet cancerous but could become cancerous and spread.
Just like when she was with her mother, Timpf found humor in the darkness and wrote about using the hospital staff to riff on her birth announcement by asking if she should go with, "'Mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom's cancer, and then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by her double mastectomy,' and then shut off my phone for a week?" Despite the treatment path ahead of her, Timpf kept the jokes rolling by captioning the above Instagram picture with, "Once I recover from childbirth, my mole removal scars heal, I get a double mastectomy, get rid of my cancer, have breast reconstruction surgery & am physically capable of getting back in the gym it's OVER FOR U B****EZ."
She has lost friends over politics
As a recognizable face on Fox News, it would be a knee-jerk reaction to categorize Timpf as a conservative -– though she certainly did not think highly of Donald Trump running for president again. However, despite her employer, in a 2015 interview with The Hillsdale Collegian (the student newspaper of her alma mater, Hillsdale College), Timpf identified as a Libertarian. But when Timpf appeared on "Maintaining with Tyrus" in 2024, she talked about losing a friend over (implied) political beliefs, even though she told host Tyrus that her views were "the same views that I've always had. It's not new, it's just that Trump broke a lot of people's brains, I think." She also called out "binary thinking", saying that people draw lines with "this or that; and if you're not with me on this, you're against me on everything."
Timpf did outwardly seem to favor connection as opposed to division when she appeared on "Gutfeld!" to promote her book, "I Used To Like You Until..." saying, "I think honestly most of us want a lot of the same things out of life," adding that, "The best way to win over someone who you disagree with or who's different than you, is to focus on what you do have in common." She added, "I think we're being conditioned to think that we have nothing in common with someone just because they're in the opposite political party. And that's just not true." It certainly sounds like a bipartisan growth from the woman whose most famous on-air moment took on an entire fandom, so we certainly hope that amidst all of Timpf's hardships, maybe her friend can hear her out and mend a tragedy that sounds like it can be fixed.