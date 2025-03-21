Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Looks So Different Without Her Signature Glasses
Since 2014, Maria Bartiromo has been a fixture on Fox News, where she anchors shows including "Sunday Morning Futures" and "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street," spouting financial news and right-wing rhetoric. Prior to that, the financial reporter was one of the key figures on CNBC, and worked in the business newsroom at CNN. Among a number of facts to know about Bartiromo are her accolades, including that she has won two Emmy awards, has written multiple books, and was the first person to report from the New York Stock Exchange floor live.
Conservative working-woman image aside, the anchor, who earned the moniker "The Money Honey" in the media (per Vanity Fair), is happy to talk about her looks as well as stock futures. This Brooklyn-born, Italian-American has even welcomed comparisons with famously stunning Italian actress, Sophia Loren. (Who wouldn't?) Bartiromo told Haute Living, "I would like to think my style is elegant and chic but not too much and not 'in your face.' ... I usually keep my look to clean lines and do not like anything too busy."
That seemingly extends to one of Bartiromo's staple accessories, her glasses. She sports a few different styles when she's at the Fox News desk, but they all fall into the category of understated and thin-framed. Fans have come to expect them as part of her overall look, to the point that it's almost jarring when she doesn't wear them because Bartiromo looks so different without her signature glasses.
Bartiromo takes the glasses off when socializing at the White House
Though it's unheard of for Fox News' Maria Bartiromo to go without her signature glasses when she's at the anchor's desk, she often does leave them off when she's at social occasions. For example, when she's rubbing shoulders with Donald Trump and his White House cohort. The financial guru posted Instagram photos of herself attending an event with Donald at the end of February 2025, and with his wife, Melania Trump, a month earlier. In the photo with the president, the anchor's signature glasses can be seen tucked into her collar.
Bartiromo has been a known supporter of Donald's for years. Though she hasn't yet landed herself on our list of worst Fox News anchor scandals, she has landed herself in hot water when it comes to the politician. Among other shady behavior, she has supplied Donald's team with questions she planned to ask before interviews with the president; she has been named in lawsuits for defamation in regards to claims that Donald actually won the 2020 election (suggesting she agrees with what he thought of the January 6, 2021 Captiol riot); and she's been accused of going easy on the commander in chief when it comes to interviews.
This doesn't trouble supporters of the conservative pundit, who continue to back her and her fashion. In regards to her infamous glasses, fans often ask for details. On one of Bartiromo's Facebook posts from 2014, a fan wrote: "Love Maria's current eye glasses. Style and brand?" Another wrote, "I'd like to know the model number of the Tom Ford glasses she wears when reading. I love them and I want them!" And another commented, "Maria can make anything look fabulous!"