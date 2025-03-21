Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Looks So Different Without Her Signature Glasses

Since 2014, Maria Bartiromo has been a fixture on Fox News, where she anchors shows including "Sunday Morning Futures" and "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street," spouting financial news and right-wing rhetoric. Prior to that, the financial reporter was one of the key figures on CNBC, and worked in the business newsroom at CNN. Among a number of facts to know about Bartiromo are her accolades, including that she has won two Emmy awards, has written multiple books, and was the first person to report from the New York Stock Exchange floor live.

Conservative working-woman image aside, the anchor, who earned the moniker "The Money Honey" in the media (per Vanity Fair), is happy to talk about her looks as well as stock futures. This Brooklyn-born, Italian-American has even welcomed comparisons with famously stunning Italian actress, Sophia Loren. (Who wouldn't?) Bartiromo told Haute Living, "I would like to think my style is elegant and chic but not too much and not 'in your face.' ... I usually keep my look to clean lines and do not like anything too busy."

That seemingly extends to one of Bartiromo's staple accessories, her glasses. She sports a few different styles when she's at the Fox News desk, but they all fall into the category of understated and thin-framed. Fans have come to expect them as part of her overall look, to the point that it's almost jarring when she doesn't wear them because Bartiromo looks so different without her signature glasses.

