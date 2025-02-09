Fox News Anchors' Messiest Real-Life Scandals We Can't Forget

When you're an anchor, commentator, or pundit on TV, it's your job to report and cover the news — not to become the news yourself. However, for many of the major players and big stars at Fox News who gain their own fan bases and grab big ratings, it can apparently be difficult to stay out of the spotlight and avoid having some of their biggest mistakes and worst behavior come to light. This seems to be a particularly persistent problem over the course of the past three decades.

Advertisement

Since Fox News first launched in 1996, it has grown and evolved thanks to its bullpen of big personalities who know how to whip their fan base up into a fervor. The network has banked on courting controversy and sharing hot takes to build viewership — but from time to time that has come back to bite the cable powerhouse and cost it some serious cash. The behind-the-scenes drama has been the source of two major Hollywood productions: the Oscar-winning 2019 drama "Bombshell" and the 2019 Showtime drama series "The Loudest Voice."

From sexual harassment allegations against its biggest stars (and even its former chairman), to claims of racism, defamation, and the spread of misinformation, Fox News has weathered many storms and paid out millions in cash settlements. Throughout the years, many of the most popular anchors have been at the forefront of some of the network's messiest scandals.

Advertisement