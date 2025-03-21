Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour's Life

Christiane Amanpour is one of the most highly respected journalists in modern history. She has spent decades covering international relations and has been a reporter for networks like CNN, CBS and ABC. Amanpour is best known as CNN's chief international correspondent where she has spent many years at the center of international battles by visiting war torn countries to report the latest updates. She eventually got to host her own interview and commentary shows and took over PBS's nightly news slot from Charlie Rose in 2018. She has been decorated with multiple prestigious awards including Emmys and Peabody Awards.

Advertisement

But the truth about Amanpour is that she is no stranger to hardship. Not only does she have a dangerous job, but has dealt with life-threatening events in her past. Plus she began her career in a time when it was not easy for women of color to get much opportunity in news. Thankfully, as media critic Marvin Kalb told Newsweek, Amanpour's qualities that set her apart were helpful in establishing a unique voice in reporting. "One, she's a woman; two, she has an accent, and three, she's gutsy.”