Tim Walz Makes Brutal Joke At Elon Musk's Expense & Trump's Whiny BFF Won't Be Happy
Tim Walz has never shied away from hitting Elon Musk where it hurts. While speaking to a rapt crowd in March 2025, the Minnesota governor joked that he had added Tesla to his Stocks tracking app to "give [him] a little boost during the day," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Walz then poked fun at the controversial company's plummeting stock price by quipping, "225 and dropping" to thunderous cheers and laughs. The 2024 vice presidential nominee was quick to interject and clarify that he didn't blame anybody who owned a Tesla, before encouraging them to use dental floss to get the company's logo off their car.
If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025
Needless to say, Donald Trump's whiny BFF wasn't too pleased about the jab. Musk took to X to clap back with: "Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord." Unfortunately, his response didn't have the desired effect, instead only adding to the public's perception of him as a bit of a crybaby.
Shortly before Walz took aim at the SpaceX founder, he appeared on Fox News to whine about the protests against Tesla. Musk admitted that he never expected his work in the government to give rise to such extreme forms of protests, noting, "I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring." The tech billionaire also did his best to paint himself as the victim in all of this by wildly proclaiming, "I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things."
Tim Walz has criticized Elon Musk on numerous occasions
Although Elon Musk attempted to garner sympathy through his Fox News appearance, his stance actually had the opposite effect. Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski took to X to share, "I really thought Trump was the biggest crybaby involved in politics. But Elon is making a run at the title," and many commentators agreed with his sentiment. Sadly, "crybaby" doesn't even come close to making the list of the most brutal nicknames Musk has been given thus far. In fact, during an October 2024 rally, Tim Walz called Musk a dad-coded curse word that the Internet couldn't get over.
"Elon's on the stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips**t," Walz professed at the time, per C-SPAN. The Minnesota governor obviously didn't get off the tech billionaire's case after the Dems' 2024 election loss either. In February 2025, Walz joked on X that Musk was doing a horrible job running the Trump White House. The PayPal co-founder could only respond with a bizarre meme comparing Walz to Carl Fredricksen, the grumpy but loveable protagonist from Disney's "Up."
While the 2024 vice presidential hopeful spoke at a town hall in Iowa, he took another shot at Musk, reasoning, "There's nothing conservative about an unelected South African nepo baby firing people at the VA," (via HuffPost). At the end of the day though, the beloved politician isn't just an expert at creating monikers that get under Musk's skin. In January 2025, Walz revealed that he also had scathing new nicknames for Donald Trump, which made the "weird" insult look tame.