Tim Walz Makes Brutal Joke At Elon Musk's Expense & Trump's Whiny BFF Won't Be Happy

Tim Walz has never shied away from hitting Elon Musk where it hurts. While speaking to a rapt crowd in March 2025, the Minnesota governor joked that he had added Tesla to his Stocks tracking app to "give [him] a little boost during the day," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Walz then poked fun at the controversial company's plummeting stock price by quipping, "225 and dropping" to thunderous cheers and laughs. The 2024 vice presidential nominee was quick to interject and clarify that he didn't blame anybody who owned a Tesla, before encouraging them to use dental floss to get the company's logo off their car.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Needless to say, Donald Trump's whiny BFF wasn't too pleased about the jab. Musk took to X to clap back with: "Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord." Unfortunately, his response didn't have the desired effect, instead only adding to the public's perception of him as a bit of a crybaby.

Shortly before Walz took aim at the SpaceX founder, he appeared on Fox News to whine about the protests against Tesla. Musk admitted that he never expected his work in the government to give rise to such extreme forms of protests, noting, "I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring." The tech billionaire also did his best to paint himself as the victim in all of this by wildly proclaiming, "I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things."

