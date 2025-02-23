The Most Brutal Nicknames Elon Musk Has Been Given

The bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk may go down as the strangest partnership in White House history. Musk declared his "love" for Trump "as much as a straight man can love another man" on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The feelings may not be mutual: Trump's description of Musk as "childlike" hints their dynamic is weirder than anyone imagined. Still, the president seems happy to have the SpaceX founder heading up his officially unofficial Department of Government Efficiency. Having Musk slash federal jobs gives Trump more time to focus on bringing back plastic straws and renaming bodies of water.

Other folks aren't as delighted with Musk or his doings as the president is. In fact, the billionaire has been called a number of uncomplimentary nicknames that rival the president's own infamous jeers at his political rivals, which is why you won't see Musk being called "Sleepy," "Pocahontas," "Low Energy," "Low-IQ," or "Little Rocket Man" (Trump already claimed those). These are a few of the more memorable epithets that have been hurled his way.