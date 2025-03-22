Does Luke Combs Have A Brother? Why Fans Have Questions
There are many celebrities with siblings fans didn't know about, such as James and Dave Franco's sibling, Tom Franco. Other famous people actually have twins who people had no idea about, but country music superstar Luke Combs doesn't fall into either of these categories. However, that hasn't stopped followers from wondering if the North Carolina native has a brother. This query stemmed from Combs' chart-topping song, "Where the Wild Things Are," a 2023 track from his "Gettin' Old" album.
The country tune tells the story of a big brother who leaves home and ventures out West "where the wild things are." Throughout the song, he calls his little bro and tells him about his adventures, eventually dying in a motorcycle accident. The song is told from the point of view of the younger sibling, and Combs sings it so passionately that it's made fans think it's autobiographical. However, Combs doesn't have any siblings.
His parents are Rhonda and Lee Combs, and Luke is their only child. At CMA Fest 2019, Luke, a college dropout, talked about his parents' strong work ethic and how responsible they were with money. "They've made a lot of sacrifices for me. I was an only child, so I always thought if I screwed up, there wasn't another kid to be good, so I didn't really have a choice in that regard," he said during a Q&A (via The Boot).
Where the Wild Things Are has an interesting origin
If Luke Combs doesn't have a brother, then why does he have a hit song about one? For starters, he didn't actually write it. "Where the Wild Things Are" was co-written by Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull. Neither Montana nor Turnbull wrote this song from personal experience, either.
In an interview with Raised Rowdy, Montana admitted the story was fictional. "I got the idea from a book I read where the older brother disappears for a few years," he said. "[Turnbull and I] fabricated a story about a brother that moves out west and convinces his younger brother to come visit for a while." This interview happened in 2018, five years before Combs made the tune famous.
Interestingly, Combs almost didn't get to call the song his own. While the track had been available for quite some time, fellow country singer Eric Church also had his eye on it — nearly recording and releasing it. "He almost cut it ... I couldn't believe that song couldn't land somewhere," frequent Combs collaborator Dan Isbell told Country Now. Combs chimed in on Isbell's comment during that interview, noting how artists weren't doing songs that told a story at the time, besides Eric Church. It truly sounds like the stars aligned to get that song in front of Combs, which definitely added to his hefty net worth.