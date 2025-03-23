Red Flags In Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Marriage That Are Hard To Ignore

A quick trip to the movie theater would change Brad Paisley's life, and he had no idea. Brad saw his future wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley for the first time on the big screen in 1991 when she starred in the beloved film "Father of the Bride." According to Good Housekeeping, Paisley saw the movie when he was on a date with his then-girlfriend. Four years later, that girl had ended things with Brad ... and was dating his best friend. Feeling sorry for himself, Paisley went alone to see the sequel "Father of the Bride Part II" when it came to theaters in 1995. And when he saw Williams-Paisley on the screen for the second time, he thought, "She seems like a great girl — smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find."

Advertisement

A few years later, Paisley was on his way to country music stardom. In 2001, he was making a video for his song "I'm Gonna Miss Her." The song was about his ex-girlfriend with whom he went to see "Father of the Bride" 10 years prior. So "it felt natural to ask" the girl from that very movie to star in the music video alongside him. Having never met Williams-Paisley, he gave her a call and asked her. They began dating soon after making the music video together and got engaged one year later.