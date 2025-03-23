The Actor Who Plays Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Is Seriously Stunning In Real-Life

She's been beat up, blown up, and done even worse to her sworn enemies. Of course, we're talking about Beth Dutton, the rancher's slightly crazy and very bad-ass daughter on "Yellowstone," which concluded with Season 5 in December 2024. The character lives on, though, with her very own cult following, and an inspired T-shirt with the slogan, "Don't make me go Beth Dutton on you." There's rumors Beth will be a main character in a "Yellowstone" spin-off, too.

Advertisement

Beth wouldn't be Beth, though, without Kelly Reilly, the actor who's been portraying the feisty redhead since the first episode of the series. Though she really had doubts about playing Beth in "Yellowstone," the star went on to infuse so much life into her on-screen character, that it became hard to imagine Reilly as anything but a smoking, swearing, eyeliner over-doser with a slow Montana accent.

If you were ever to have a conversation with Reilly, however, the first thing you would notice is that she's British, sounding more like Kate Middleton than Beth Dutton. The second thing you'll notice is that she's considerably more put-together than her TV alter-ego, and absolutely gorgeous.