Tragic Details About Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly won, or rather intimidated, the hearts of millions for her portrayal of Beth Dutton on the award-winning western series, "Yellowstone." Since the news broke that the show would reach its conclusion after five seasons in December 2024, fans have been asking for more.

The show's success has already led to two prequel series, "1883" and "1923," that have each earned their share of notoriety. Viewers felt keen towards the relationship between Reilly's portrayal of Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, and when asked if she would be reprising the role, she couldn't hold back the news.

Reilly posted a video to Instagram in December 2024 that thanked everyone who worked on and loved "Yellowstone," but her followers weren't quite ready to say goodbye. "So is the rumour in the UK that you and Rip are making a spin off season not true! Whatever happens I've loved every second of every episode in every season. You guys are all amazing!!" wrote one commenter, to which Reilly replied, "@kerrybroady true 🤍." With the knowledge that we will be getting more Beth Dutton, it seems only right that we dive into the life of Kelly Reilly; without further adieu, here are some tragic things about Kelly Reilly.

