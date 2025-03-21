Barron Trump's Lone Birthday Shoutout Hints He May Have A New Favorite Half-Sibling

Being the child of a president sounds fun in theory, but given all the attention and rules presidential children have to follow, it probably isn't that much of a joyride. Nobody knows this better than Barron Trump, whose fame at NYU paints a tragic picture of his adult life in the spotlight. The youngest of President Donald Trump's brood, the ever-elusive Barron tends to stay quiet compared to his older half-siblings. That said, his introverted nature always raises questions about whether or not he gets along with them. During their father's inauguration on January 2025, Barron posted a rare selfie with Eric Trump, hinting that he's the sibling he's closest to. But just when we thought we had a read on the family dynamics, Barron's 19th birthday rolled around and Eric was MIA. Not a single celebratory Instagram Story or throwback post came from his account to acknowledge Barron's big day.

Advertisement

Barron did receive some public birthday love from one other sibling, but it probably wasn't who you'd expect. Taking to her Instagram Story, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her, Barron, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their daughter, Arabella Rose. "Happy Birthday Barron. Love you," she penned, alongside a heart emoji. While Barron received plenty of birthday wishes online from fans, it was sad to see that only one of his four siblings took the time to give him a shoutout on his big day.