Barron Trump's Lone Birthday Shoutout Hints He May Have A New Favorite Half-Sibling
Being the child of a president sounds fun in theory, but given all the attention and rules presidential children have to follow, it probably isn't that much of a joyride. Nobody knows this better than Barron Trump, whose fame at NYU paints a tragic picture of his adult life in the spotlight. The youngest of President Donald Trump's brood, the ever-elusive Barron tends to stay quiet compared to his older half-siblings. That said, his introverted nature always raises questions about whether or not he gets along with them. During their father's inauguration on January 2025, Barron posted a rare selfie with Eric Trump, hinting that he's the sibling he's closest to. But just when we thought we had a read on the family dynamics, Barron's 19th birthday rolled around and Eric was MIA. Not a single celebratory Instagram Story or throwback post came from his account to acknowledge Barron's big day.
Barron did receive some public birthday love from one other sibling, but it probably wasn't who you'd expect. Taking to her Instagram Story, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her, Barron, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their daughter, Arabella Rose. "Happy Birthday Barron. Love you," she penned, alongside a heart emoji. While Barron received plenty of birthday wishes online from fans, it was sad to see that only one of his four siblings took the time to give him a shoutout on his big day.
Barron and Ivanka Trump had a fun brother sister moment during the inaguration
Given the massive age gap between Barron Trump and his half-siblings, it's understandable that even though he might get along with them, there just isn't a lot of common ground. After all, he's in college while the rest of his siblings are all married with their own children. But during their father's inauguration, Barron let loose in a way we don't often see — and Ivanka Trump had the perfect reaction. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on January 20, 2025, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump are seen posing for a photo with their sister-in-law, Lara Trump. But what they don't know is that Barron snuck up behind them to photobomb them.
President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh
— Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025
After the camera flashed, Ivanka turned around to find her 6'7" little half-brother behind them, and instead of reprimanding Barron, she lit up. "Oh!" she said, laughing as she tapped his arm, "That's the best!" Barron, who sported a little smirk, seemed pleased with his prank while Tiffany and Lara seemed unfazed by the whole interaction. It's a rare glimpse into the Trump family as something resembling a normal family — just a brother teasing his big sister. And lucky for him, Ivanka definitely seems to enjoy his antics.