Rare Selfie Of Barron Trump Hints Which Sibling He's Closest To

Aside from turning heads with his height transformation over the years, Barron Trump is a complete enigma. Throughout his father's presidential campaigns, initial White House tenure, and beyond, the first son hasn't exactly given the press a lot to work with. That all changed on January 20, 2025, when his father, Donald Trump, was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Barron's disaster 'do at the inauguration, which sadly took after his father's calamitous hair, made headlines, as did Barron's decision to shake hands with the people you'd least expect (he made an effort to become acquainted with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the proceedings while Donald did his utmost to pretend they didn't exist). But what really caught pundits' attention was the selfie the first son snapped with half brother Eric Trump, which the latter proceeded to post to his Instagram Stories.

Selfies of Barron with his siblings are rare, so naturally, netizens had some thoughts on the snap. The consensus on X, formerly known as Twitter, seemed to be that it was the sweetest thing fans have seen as of yet. "Brothers in arms," one user wrote. "Cute selfie with Barron and Eric Trump," another added. Others predicted that Barron and Eric were set to lead America into its "golden age." It's no secret that Barron has a somewhat weird relationship with his father, and it appears he might get along best with Eric out of the entire Trump clan. No one else from Barron's family appears to have been afforded the honor of taking a selfie with him on Inauguration Day, which speaks volumes. Notably, Eric previously described Barron as "a smart kid," proudly telling the Daily Mail, "He conducts himself very, very well. He's been brought up well and he's gonna have a great future ahead of him."

