Rare Selfie Of Barron Trump Hints Which Sibling He's Closest To
Aside from turning heads with his height transformation over the years, Barron Trump is a complete enigma. Throughout his father's presidential campaigns, initial White House tenure, and beyond, the first son hasn't exactly given the press a lot to work with. That all changed on January 20, 2025, when his father, Donald Trump, was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Barron's disaster 'do at the inauguration, which sadly took after his father's calamitous hair, made headlines, as did Barron's decision to shake hands with the people you'd least expect (he made an effort to become acquainted with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the proceedings while Donald did his utmost to pretend they didn't exist). But what really caught pundits' attention was the selfie the first son snapped with half brother Eric Trump, which the latter proceeded to post to his Instagram Stories.
Selfies of Barron with his siblings are rare, so naturally, netizens had some thoughts on the snap. The consensus on X, formerly known as Twitter, seemed to be that it was the sweetest thing fans have seen as of yet. "Brothers in arms," one user wrote. "Cute selfie with Barron and Eric Trump," another added. Others predicted that Barron and Eric were set to lead America into its "golden age." It's no secret that Barron has a somewhat weird relationship with his father, and it appears he might get along best with Eric out of the entire Trump clan. No one else from Barron's family appears to have been afforded the honor of taking a selfie with him on Inauguration Day, which speaks volumes. Notably, Eric previously described Barron as "a smart kid," proudly telling the Daily Mail, "He conducts himself very, very well. He's been brought up well and he's gonna have a great future ahead of him."
Speculation has been rife about who Barron's favorite sibling is
Barron Trump's selfie with Eric Trump might hint that he's his favorite sibling, but the first son also appears quite close to his half sister Tiffany Trump. She clearly has a soft spot for Barron, taking to Instagram back in 2020 to wish him a happy birthday. "Happy 14th birthday to the best 'little' brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!" Tiffany gushed at the time. It's worth noting that this post lacked a candid selfie of her and Barron, however. Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, referred to the youngest Trump as a "baby whisperer" in 2017 in an X post that was really about her father signing a bunch of executive orders shortly after moving into the White House the first time around.
Sadly, Barron's other half brother, Donald Trump Jr., probably won't be taking selfies with the first son anytime soon, given that he once used Barron's name in an X post criticizing Former President Joe Biden's debate skills. "In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump," Don Jr. quipped. It's not clear whether he had Barron's permission to invoke his name (the first son was only 14 years old at the time), which was pointed out in the comments. "Your current step mother is going to be upset with you using you know who's name," one user warned him, referring to Melania Trump's ceaseless efforts to keep her son from being dragged into politics. Another decried the decision to embroil Barron in it as "sickening."