Barron Trump's Fame At NYU Paints Tragic Picture Of His Adult Life In The Spotlight
For many college students, becoming popular is a status many would love to achieve. However, for the children of celebrities and public figures, the sheer volume of attention they may receive might be a bit much — and in Barron Trump's case, it seems borderline impossible for him to enjoy a lowkey freshman year.
Although his father, President-elect Donald Trump's, cringeworthy Thanksgiving sing-a-long might have left Barron wishing he'd have stayed at New York University in November, the unwanted attention he's received at school could say otherwise. Barron's presence at NYU has reportedly boosted the school's Republican Club membership. Though his attendance at the university had already sparked some interest in the club, his father's election success, and presumably the role Barron played in it, has generated even more buzz. "Interest was piqued initially by the fact that Barron Trump had matriculated as a student at our business school, but the election motivated a lot of people to act," Kaya Walker, the NYU College Republican Club president, told the New York Post. Though some could be genuinely interested in him and his endeavors, it seems the student body's fascination with Barron is based more on an obsession with his father's work and his public image, thus illustrating the tragic reality Barron faces both on campus and as a public figure. "I feel bad for him more than anything," Walker said. "He's kind of watched like a zoo animal. He's kind of hard to miss. He's very tall."
His college experience is far from conventional
Being the son of a president-elect, Barron Trump undoubtedly struggles to keep a low profile at college. As his political resume grows and more people take notice of his towering figure and handsome looks, he is reportedly the man to watch on campus — and some students are apparently taking things a little too far. Even if he wasn't immediately recognizable or distractingly tall, his college experience has already been made awkward because his Secret Service detail makes him stand out even further in virtually any public environment. It's also plainly obvious his college experience hasn't been quite the same as his peers' daily lifestyle, considering he retreats to Trump Tower after class rather than living in student housing.
Despite his supposed popularity on campus, some gossip dictates he's not as hot of a commodity as others claim. Staying on brand with the quiet, reserved personality many have come to know the president-elect's son by, Barron doesn't really stand out from a social perspective, according to some fellow NYU students. "He hardly exists," one student told TMZ.