Barron Trump's Fame At NYU Paints Tragic Picture Of His Adult Life In The Spotlight

For many college students, becoming popular is a status many would love to achieve. However, for the children of celebrities and public figures, the sheer volume of attention they may receive might be a bit much — and in Barron Trump's case, it seems borderline impossible for him to enjoy a lowkey freshman year.

Advertisement

Although his father, President-elect Donald Trump's, cringeworthy Thanksgiving sing-a-long might have left Barron wishing he'd have stayed at New York University in November, the unwanted attention he's received at school could say otherwise. Barron's presence at NYU has reportedly boosted the school's Republican Club membership. Though his attendance at the university had already sparked some interest in the club, his father's election success, and presumably the role Barron played in it, has generated even more buzz. "Interest was piqued initially by the fact that Barron Trump had matriculated as a student at our business school, but the election motivated a lot of people to act," Kaya Walker, the NYU College Republican Club president, told the New York Post. Though some could be genuinely interested in him and his endeavors, it seems the student body's fascination with Barron is based more on an obsession with his father's work and his public image, thus illustrating the tragic reality Barron faces both on campus and as a public figure. "I feel bad for him more than anything," Walker said. "He's kind of watched like a zoo animal. He's kind of hard to miss. He's very tall."

Advertisement