The Pitt's Dana Evans Is Seriously Stunning In Real Life

Actress Katherine LaNasa is one of the many cast members of Max's "The Pitt" who's received rave reviews. In the medical drama, which takes place in a Pittsburgh emergency room, she plays charge nurse Dana Evans. Each pulse-racing episode takes place over an hour in the ER, reminiscent of the 2001 to 2010 hit show "24." As expected, Evans wears scrubs and isn't overly made up; she wears her blonde hair in a simple twist secured with a butterfly clip and pulls off the 'no makeup' makeup look. In one episode, she even gets brutally punched by a patient and has a black eye and blood on her face.

Nurse Evans is as far from a glamorous Hollywood actor as one can be, yet Dana Evans, a.k.a. LaNasa, is seriously stunning in real life. Fans may recognize her from other roles, including Noa on "Truth Be Told," Sally on "Imposters," and a memorable one-off episode of "Seinfeld," as Sgt. Cathy Tierny, who makes Jerry take a polygraph test to see if he's watched "Melrose Place" before. Or there are her marriages to fellow actors, which have included Dennis Hopper (of "Easy Rider" and "Speed" fame), French Stewart (who she met during a guest role on his show "3rd Rock from the Sun"), and Grant Show ("Melrose Place," the "Dynasty" reboot). Since she arrived in Hollywood, LaNasa's star has slowly risen, as has her natural beauty.

