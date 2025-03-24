Who Are The Mothers Of Jelly Roll's Kids?

Jelly Roll famously welcomed his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, when he was behind bars on May 22, 2008. During an interview with Billboard from June 2023 Jelly recalled that he had received the news from an officer, and an epiphany dawned on him that he needed to make a change, fast. A little while later, Jelly was released from prison, and he met Bailee Ann on her birthday in 2010.

Advertisement

Naturally, Bailee's mother, Felicia Beckwith, was hesitant for her ex to be spending time with their daughter because of his previous drug dealing and time in jail, so their co-parenting relationship was certainly rough waters before the waves smoothed out. "​​She made me go to court to even see her. I barely got to see her in the early years because I was traveling so much. I was a very less-than-present father," Jelly said in his documentary, "Jelly Roll: Save Me." He also referenced an over-reliance on alcohol at the time.

Beckwith ended up dealing with drug addiction on-and-off. However, when Beckwith just got out of prison in 2020, she and Bailee rekindled their relationship, but it only resulted in more heartbreak for the girl. During an episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast from February 2024, Bailee revealed that her mom ran an errand with her to a drug dealer, which led to Beckwith coercing Bailee into doing hard substances at 14 years old. "We're in the Dollar General and she looks at me and she's like 'Will you try it?' And I'm like, 'No. What the f*** do you mean will I try it,'" Bailee admitted, continuing, "I ended up trying it because she's, like I said, manipulative, and she did the mom thing."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).