Jelly Roll's fame has skyrocketed in the last few years, and it is hard to go a week without reading about the singer. Fans' interest in Jelly Roll's music is matched only by an interest in his fascinating life, which has included a number of tragic events and challenges. Of all things Jelly, it is probably his relationship with wife Bunnie XO that has warranted the most public attention. Bunnie XO has herself become a public figure by way of her popular podcast, and like her hubby, she has vulnerably shared her life story with fans. This has meant having intimate and raw conversations about her years working as an escort, her issues with addiction, her role as a stepmother, and more.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been married since 2016, and neither has shied away from expressing their love on social media or in interviews. They have also been unafraid to talk about the more complex or uncomfortable parts of their marriage, including Jelly Roll's infidelity, a temporary breakup in 2018, and the fact that their marriage is now an open one. Because of their willingness to be real with fans about their own and joint highs and lows, people have gravitated toward both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO. It is hard not to root for them, especially considering how much Jelly's life has changed for the better with Bunnie XO in it. Jelly Roll was never the same after meeting Bunnie XO — keep reading to see how.

