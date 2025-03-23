Ivanka Trump's Jiu-Jitsu Demo Has Tom Brady On Everyone's Lips (Jared, WYA?)

There's a lot you may not know about Ivanka Trump, apart from her famous family and her former position in dad Donald Trump's presidential cabinet. For instance, she has some serious self-defense skills, as she recently revealed. But some followers are chuckling that it's her husband, Jared Kushner, who may have to watch his back — and not just because Ivanka could take him down in a hot second.

Advertisement

On March 22, 2025, Ivanka posted an Instagram video demonstrating a series of Brazilian jiu-jitsu moves she learned in the studio where she studies. Her ability to grapple, block, and flip has earned her a blue belt, an intermediate level demonstrating knowledge of basic moves and the ability to train with higher-level students. "Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art," the studio explained in the caption. "Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance." The name comes from the Japanese words for "gentle art," and the Brazilian form of jiu-jitsu focuses on using isometric moves to disable opponents without hurting them. Two of Ivanka's children, Arabella and Theo, study the martial art as well.

Advertisement

MAGA followers on Insta cheered Ivanka's strength and abilities, using terms like "role model," "superhero," and "bada**." One dissenting critic noted, "she actually doesn't know what she's doing. In reality, she'd get wrecked if a man attacked her. Luckily she can afford security." But Ivanka's repost on X (formerly Twitter) had commenters thinking about something other than her skills: She trains at the Valente Brothers studio, which is famously connected to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split.