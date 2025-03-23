Ivanka Trump's Jiu-Jitsu Demo Has Tom Brady On Everyone's Lips (Jared, WYA?)
There's a lot you may not know about Ivanka Trump, apart from her famous family and her former position in dad Donald Trump's presidential cabinet. For instance, she has some serious self-defense skills, as she recently revealed. But some followers are chuckling that it's her husband, Jared Kushner, who may have to watch his back — and not just because Ivanka could take him down in a hot second.
On March 22, 2025, Ivanka posted an Instagram video demonstrating a series of Brazilian jiu-jitsu moves she learned in the studio where she studies. Her ability to grapple, block, and flip has earned her a blue belt, an intermediate level demonstrating knowledge of basic moves and the ability to train with higher-level students. "Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art," the studio explained in the caption. "Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance." The name comes from the Japanese words for "gentle art," and the Brazilian form of jiu-jitsu focuses on using isometric moves to disable opponents without hurting them. Two of Ivanka's children, Arabella and Theo, study the martial art as well.
MAGA followers on Insta cheered Ivanka's strength and abilities, using terms like "role model," "superhero," and "bada**." One dissenting critic noted, "she actually doesn't know what she's doing. In reality, she'd get wrecked if a man attacked her. Luckily she can afford security." But Ivanka's repost on X (formerly Twitter) had commenters thinking about something other than her skills: She trains at the Valente Brothers studio, which is famously connected to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split.
Ivanka Trump's jiu-jitsu school was the site of a famous romance
There were plenty of signs the marriage of NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen wouldn't last. From Brady's humiliating "Deflategate" game scandal to the revelation he'd fathered a child with ex Bridget Moynahan before their divorce, drama followed them everywhere. Then Bündchen caused some eyebrow-raising of her own when the news broke she was seeing her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Sources told People the romance had been in the making for some time. "They started out as friends," one insider said. "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce." Valente and Bündchen welcomed a baby boy in February 2025, leading to much snickering over what people perceived as the ultimate revenge on her ex.
The news that Ivanka Trump trains at one of Valente's three studios — the video shows her grappling with an instructor who may be either Valente or one of his brothers — has some commenters on X reaching for their popcorn. "Someone should go tell [Jared] Kushner to go and have a talk with Tom Brady," winked one. "He has lots of experience in knowing what jiu jitsu classes can do to a wife." Another offered an even more pointed jab: "Oh Ivanka, I really thought you are better than this," they said. "If you wanna divorce please do it cleanly and not roll in the floor with a man who is not your husband and then post it online."
The Kushners are wisely ignoring the giggles, as are Valente and Bündchen. They know they'll have the last laugh if the gossip turns out to be nothing but pot-stirring.