Weird Things About Tiger Woods And Elin Nordegren's Relationship Everyone Ignored

The main reason Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren split is well-documented. Woods' multiple affairs were exposed in 2009, and the once-happy couple ended their marriage following a public apology from the sportsman. "I want to say to each of you simply and directly: I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible, selfish behavior," he said during a 2010 press conference. He continued, speaking on the state of his relationship with his then-wife, "My real apology to her will not come in the form of words. It will come from my behavior over time. We have a lot to discuss. However, what we say to each other will remain between the two of us."

But Woods' various infidelities weren't the only issue in his relationship with Nordegren. Things got weird in 2001 when Woods' dad publicly advised his son not to get married before 30. The pro-golfer was 25 at the time and met Nordegren that same year. "I don't see Tiger marrying before 30, if then, because he has a lot to accomplish in the game of golf. And let's face it, a wife can sometimes be a deterrent to a good game of golf," Earl Woods told TV Guide (via South Coast Today). "The level he's at, the finite little problems like that would destroy him." The golf superstar didn't listen to his dad, though. He proposed to Nordegren in 2003, and they married in Barbados the following year. But we've also noticed a few other oddities in this now-defunct romance that everyone ignored at the time.

