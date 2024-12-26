Donald Trump Jr. Makes It Official With Bettina Anderson In Leaked Pic From Mar-A-Lago
Confirming once and for all his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. was sighted at his father's annual Christmas dinner with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. A leaked photo shared by PatriotTakes on X (formerly Twitter) shows the couple seated at the family table at Mar-a-Lago; the president-elect is seated a few seats further down, with Barron and Melania Trump to his left.
In case anyone needed further proof, Anderson herself posted an Instagram Stories selfie wearing the same red dress seen in the dinner pic. Christmas being a traditional family time, Don Jr. wouldn't bring a plus-one to his father's holiday bash unless he was serious about her. He and Anderson have already been spotted publicly several times, looking cozy on lunch and dinner dates, and Anderson coyly posted a pic of flowers that the future first son gave her for her birthday.
Don Jr brought his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to the Trump family Christmas Dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 26, 2024
It's humiliating enough that Guilfoyle was dumped by Don Jr. because she reportedly wasn't classy enough to be seen with his dad; having her conspicuously absent from the holiday dinner for the first time in years was even more awkward. The only Christmas post the former Trump fiancée shared was a religious message: "The true gift of Christmas is Jesus. Let's celebrate Him today and always!" By contrast, her Christmas 2023 posts included several pics of herself with the two Donalds and statements about the love and support of family.
Will Bettina Anderson be at Mar-a-Lago next Christmas?
The romance between Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson seems off to a promising start, but don't expect any major announcements just yet. With just a few weeks to go before inauguration day, Don Jr. knows better than to steal focus from his dad's big moment. There's also concern Donald Sr. may not approve of his son's new girlfriend, which could cut the relationship short. The model/socialite has expressed some views in the past that don't exactly align with MAGA values. Sources have blabbed to the Daily Mail that Anderson's love of partying — or "Palm Beach shenanigans," as they put it — are at odds with the quieter, teetotaling life that both Donalds prefer. The insiders also claim Anderson may simply be using the future first son to gain access to his connections, notably Elon Musk, and boost her own status up a few notches.
Even if the two do stay together long enough to plan a future, that's still not a guarantee of a happily ever after. Don Jr. proposed to Kimberly Guilfoyle back in 2020, and years passed without so much as a wedding registry before the breakup. Junior's history of infidelity is another problematic issue. Happy as she is now, Anderson must still have a twinge of doubt in the back of her mind: 'If he cheated on his wife and fiancée, how do I know he won't do it to me?'
Rumor has it Anderson may be accompanying Don Jr. to the inauguration ceremony. If so, that would set the stage for the couple to become a more public presence both in Florida and Washington, D.C. We'll be watching their social media feeds to see whether their pics reflect the joy of a lasting love, or the forced smiles and stiff body language of a relationship fizzling out.