Donald Trump Jr. Makes It Official With Bettina Anderson In Leaked Pic From Mar-A-Lago

Confirming once and for all his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. was sighted at his father's annual Christmas dinner with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. A leaked photo shared by PatriotTakes on X (formerly Twitter) shows the couple seated at the family table at Mar-a-Lago; the president-elect is seated a few seats further down, with Barron and Melania Trump to his left.

In case anyone needed further proof, Anderson herself posted an Instagram Stories selfie wearing the same red dress seen in the dinner pic. Christmas being a traditional family time, Don Jr. wouldn't bring a plus-one to his father's holiday bash unless he was serious about her. He and Anderson have already been spotted publicly several times, looking cozy on lunch and dinner dates, and Anderson coyly posted a pic of flowers that the future first son gave her for her birthday.

Don Jr brought his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to the Trump family Christmas Dinner at Mar-a-Lago. It's unclear who is sitting next to Bettina. pic.twitter.com/ezPwQWvwNg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 26, 2024

It's humiliating enough that Guilfoyle was dumped by Don Jr. because she reportedly wasn't classy enough to be seen with his dad; having her conspicuously absent from the holiday dinner for the first time in years was even more awkward. The only Christmas post the former Trump fiancée shared was a religious message: "The true gift of Christmas is Jesus. Let's celebrate Him today and always!" By contrast, her Christmas 2023 posts included several pics of herself with the two Donalds and statements about the love and support of family.