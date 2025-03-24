Not Even Kate Middleton Could Pull Off This Hairstyle

Catherine, Princess of Wales, the wife and mother of the future kings of England and the daughter-in-law of King Charles III, also has something else going for her: her fashion and beauty sense. When Kate Middleton wears a dress in public, it often sells out very shortly after. She's been photographed a thousand times over, with every inch of her wardrobe and her beauty routine examined and noted for future makeovers by women all around the world.

When she became the mother of three active kids paving their own way, there was no metamorphosis into a harried mom, and she continued to be spotted on picnics in the park and frolicking with her younglings looking picture perfect. So it's been especially surprising those times when she has appeared in public looking less like a princess and more like a "Don't try this at home" walking warning.

This is exactly what happened in 2006, before the royal wedding and the royal offspring were a part of her history, but after she had already been clocked as the girlfriend of William, Prince of Wales. The young brunette attended a party where she dressed in rosy hues, but was hardly pretty in pink — especially above the neck. Her hair tried in vain to be stylish and on-trend, but in the end, Middleton and her tresses just couldn't make it happen.

