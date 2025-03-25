Rico Rodriguez Is Totally Unrecognizable From His Modern Family Days As Manny

For all 11 seasons of ABC's "Modern Family," actor Rico Rodriguez starred as Manny Delgado — the artsy, hopeless romantic son of Javier Delgado (Benjamin Bratt) and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) and stepson of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill). Manny was known for being wise beyond his years, but Rico himself actually grew up quite a bit over the course of the show's run. After all, "Modern Family" premiered in 2009, when he would have been about 11 years old, and wrapped up in 2020, the year he turned 22. Through it all, though, he was still recognizably Manny. Since the show ended, however, Rico has not only gotten even older but also changed up his image — so much so that even diehard fans may not recognize him at first glance.

Advertisement

In the early days of "Modern Family," Rico was clean-cut and baby-faced. And even as he got older, he (or, perhaps more accurately, the hair and makeup department) decided to keep his hair short and his face clean-shaven. That said, a quick look at Rico's Instagram profile shows that he's doing things a little differently these days. He's started wearing his curly hair a bit longer and even grew out a beard. In one particular post from mid-2024, Rico celebrated his 26th birthday by rocking a couple of different outfits and hairstyles. The actor's Instagram posts also just generally show him enjoying his post-"Modern Family" life — whether it's going to Houston Texans games or pro-wrestling shows.

Advertisement