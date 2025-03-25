The Sad Details Of Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

"The Bachelor" contestant Katie Thurston went from bank marketing manager to reality TV star after first appearing on Season 25 of the show. She quickly became a fan favorite and, in 2021, she was chosen to be the star of "The Bachelorette" Season 17. Unfortunately, she didn't find lasting love on the series and later admitted that "The Bachelorette" greatly impacted her mental health, and she began taking antidepressants after the show.

Advertisement

Eventually, Thurston was able to move past the difficult experience and, in March 2024, she inadvertently manifested her future love. It was March 22 when she saw a clip of stand-up comedian Jeff Arcuri that she found particularly funny. Sending it to a friend, she cheekily captioned it "Future husband." Little did she know how right she was. The duo soon connected on Instagram, then spent hours talking on the phone before finally meeting in person that May. Wasting no time, they got engaged in August and tied the knot the following March — and yes, their wedding date was the one-year anniversary of the day they met.

However, their special day took place under the shadow of a difficult health diagnosis, as Thurston learned she had breast cancer just a few weeks earlier. These are the sad details of Katie Thurston's diagnosis.

Advertisement