Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Recent Time Apart Isn't Helping Those Rocky Relationship Rumors
Amidst mounting signs that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' relationship is on the rocks, the couple has been spending some time apart. It's currently the off-season for the Kansas City Chiefs, which we would have expected to mean plenty of family time for the Mahomes family and their three young children. As such, the couple's choice to take time away from each other during Patrick's break from his grueling work schedule is sure to send the rumors about the state of their marriage into overdrive.
Brittany's recent Instagram stories showed that she has been off in Mexico at a friend's wedding. At the same time, Patrick was reportedly away at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina with his teammate Travis Kelce. The resort is known for its spa and golfing, which likely provided some much-needed relaxation for the pals between football seasons. It is interesting, however, that Patrick headed out for his boys' trip at a time when he could have been his wife's date to her close friend's "I dos."
There are also rumors that Brittany Mahomes is on the outs with Taylor Swift
It's clear that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a strong friendship. Yet, Brittany Mahomes and Kelce's famous girlfriend Taylor Swift have also had their fair share of BFF moments. More recently, though, there have been signs that Brittany and Swift's bond is on the rocks. This dynamic further complicates things, since a rift between Brittany and Swift could spell trouble for the Mahomeses. And, if Patrick ditched Brittany for a trip away with Kelce, it's easy to see how this could have caused conflict within the marriage.
Of course, the story behind why the couple split up for their respective trips is unknown, and there could be an innocent explanation. Yet, when piled on top of other split rumors, it could be more evidence of trouble in paradise. The high school sweethearts got hitched in 2022 after a decade of dating. And, in January 2025, the couple welcomed their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, to the family.