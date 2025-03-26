Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Recent Time Apart Isn't Helping Those Rocky Relationship Rumors

Amidst mounting signs that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' relationship is on the rocks, the couple has been spending some time apart. It's currently the off-season for the Kansas City Chiefs, which we would have expected to mean plenty of family time for the Mahomes family and their three young children. As such, the couple's choice to take time away from each other during Patrick's break from his grueling work schedule is sure to send the rumors about the state of their marriage into overdrive.

Brittany's recent Instagram stories showed that she has been off in Mexico at a friend's wedding. At the same time, Patrick was reportedly away at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina with his teammate Travis Kelce. The resort is known for its spa and golfing, which likely provided some much-needed relaxation for the pals between football seasons. It is interesting, however, that Patrick headed out for his boys' trip at a time when he could have been his wife's date to her close friend's "I dos."